How To Watch WWE Saturday Night's Main Event: Date, Start Time, Match Card, Location & Live Stream
Cody Rhodes' second reign as WWE Champion has been anything but smooth sailing thus far, and Drew McIntyre has played an undeniable role in his tribulations.
It was on the very first episode of Friday Night SmackDown after The American Nightmare defeated John Cena to recapture the title, that the Scottish Warrior sent him head first through the commentary desk.
That thunderous Claymore Kick put Rhodes on the shelf for weeks, but he was able to return in time to get the better of McIntyre at WWE Wrestlepalooza.
That victory at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis marked the last time that Rhodes had his hand raised by a referee, and the frustration of his current three-match losing streak has started to boil over. As evidenced by him blasting McIntyre with the WWE Championship belt during their impromptu title bout on SmackDown.
Those uncharacteristic actions of the American Nightmare have set the stage for one final battle with the Scottish Warrior, this time at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event in Salt Lake City on November 1.
Can Cody Rhodes fight his way out of this funk he's in, or will Drew McIntyre finally finish his own story and win the WWE Championship for the first time in four years?
The future of the World Heavyweight Championship will also be decided on the upcoming Peacock special as CM Punk and Jey Uso battle it out for the recently vacated title. Seth Rollins sacrificed everything to beat Cody Rhodes at WWE Crown Jewel. Now, one of his two biggest rivals will take his place as the guy on Monday Night Raw.
The self-proclaimed 'Best in the World' already beat Jey Uso to become the No. 1 Contender, but the former World Champion earned his shot at redemption by winning a battle royal the following week.
Will Jey make the most of his second chance opportunity or will Punk win back the title that was stolen from him at SummerSlam back in August?
Finally, the WWE Women's Championship will be on the line as Tiffany Stratton looks to silence Jade Cargill once and for all.
Cargill has had three opportunities to capture the gold in the past few months, but has come up short against Stratton each time. Her most recent attempt left her with a deep gash above her left eye, but she returned to Friday Night SmackDown with a new badass scar and a take no crap attitude.
A much darker storm cloud is now ascending on the Delta Center, and only time will tell if Tiffany Stratton is able to weather this latest onslaught from the always impressive-looking Jade Cargill.
The rest of the card remains up in the air and we'll continue to provide updates as soon as they become available. Here's everything we currently know about the next edition of WWE Saturday Night's Main Event.
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event date:
Date: Saturday, November 1, 2025
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event start time:
Time: 7 p.m. ET (6 p.m. CT)
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event location:
Location: Delta Center, Salt Lake City, Utah
How To Watch WWE Saturday Night's Main Event:
Streaming: Saturday Night's Main Event streams exclusively on Peacock.
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Match Card (Announced):
Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship
CM Punk vs. Jey Uso for the vacated World Heavyweight Championship
Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Jade Cargill for the WWE Women's Championship
