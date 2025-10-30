WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Predictions: Will It Finally Be Drew McIntyre's Time?
This weekend's Saturday Night's Main Event has the potential to a very significant show as the WWE quarterly special makes the move over to Peacock.
Four major title matches are set for the show, including Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre once again facing off for the WWE Championship. CM Punk and Jey Uso will fight for the vacated World Heavyweight Championship and Tiffany Stratton will defend her WWE Women's Title against Jade Cargill.
Dirty Dominik Mysterio will also be forced to put his Men's Intercontinental Championship on the line against Penta and Rusev in a Triple Threat Match.
We're guaranteed to see one new champion be crowned this Saturday, but how many more titles will change hands? Will any other matches be added to the show this Friday night on SmackDown?
Rick Ucchino, Zack Heydorn and Blake Lovell are here to offer up their final thoughts and predictions ahead of this latest edition of WWE Saturday Night's Main Event.
Men's Intercontinental Championship Triple Threat Match
Both Penta and Rusev have been chasing the Men's Intercontinental Championship for quite some time now, months in Penta's case, but Dominik Mysterio has been able to cheat his way to a successful title defense every time he's gone up against them. And the fans have been loving it every single second of it.
Dom is riding a wave of momentum toward an eventual full-fledged babyface turn and a reported clash with John Cena at Survivor Series. That's not going to get halted this weekend. The rules of a triple threat match will allow Dom to brazenly deploy his dirty tactics and leave Utah with the IC Title still in his possession.
Predictions:
Rick Ucchino: Dominik Mysterio
Zack Heydorn: Dominik Mysterio
Blake Lovell: Dominik Mysterio
WWE Women's Championship Match
Jade Cargill made her return to television last Friday night on SmackDown, and not to directly paraphrase Patti LaBelle here, she came back with a new attitude. The storm cloud finally darkened when Cargill turned against Tiffany Stratton and that should allow her to work from her comfort zone. She's a natural heel and her presentation will shine even more with gold around her waist.
After three failed attempts to capture the WWE Women's Championship, it would make absolutely zero sense to turn Cargill heel and then have her immediately lose again to Tiffany Stratton. Tiffy's time will officially be up on Saturday night, but her first reign as the WWE Women's Champion is one she can be proud of. It also most certainly will not be her last.
Predictions:
Rick Ucchino: AND NEW!... Jade Cargill
Zack Heydorn: AND NEW!... Jade Cargill
Blake Lovell: AND NEW!... Jade Cargill
World Heavyweight Championship Match
This is the one match on the card where we are guaranteed to crown a new champion... we think. Let's not rule out Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed injecting some chaos into this one after they were excluded from the No. 1 Contender's Battle Royal, but that would be a mistake. Raw needs a World Champion and the sooner a replacement for Seth Rollins is determined, the better.
For reasons both Rick and Blake have written about in recent days, CM Punk winning the title just makes the most sense in this scenario. His history with Paul Heyman and recent rivalry with The Vision allow him to seamlessly slide into Rollins' position at the focal point on Monday nights. And he'll stay in that role until WWE is ready to have Breakker win the World Heavyweight Championship.
Predictions:
Rick Ucchino: AND NEW!... CM Punk
Zack Heydorn: AND NEW!... CM Punk
Blake Lovell: AND NEW!... CM Punk
WWE Championship Match
Since Drew McIntyre dropped the WWE Championship to The Miz at Elimination Chamber 2021, the Scottish Warrior has had over a dozen televised opportunities to either recapture the WWE Title or win the World Heavyweight Championship. His lone victory came at WrestleMania XL when he defeated Seth Rollins for the World Title and then he immediately lost it to Damian Priest.
The argument could be made that McIntyre should have won at Wrestlepalooza. Even Cody reportedly pitched losing the WWE Title that night, but he went over clean instead. WWE won't have McIntyre lose AGAIN... right? The American Nightmare is the betting favorite and both Zack & Blake are placing their money on Cody. Rick, meanwhile, is willing Drew to a very much overdue victory.
Predictions:
Rick Ucchino: AND NEW!... Drew McIntyre
Zack Heydorn: Cody Rhodes
Blake Lovell: Cody Rhodes
