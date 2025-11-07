WWE SmackDown Preview (11/7/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream

With Saturday Night's Main Event now in the rearview mirror, the push is on to Survivor Series: WarGames and the next stop is in Greenville, South Carolina.

Friday Night SmackDown goes live tonight from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena at 8 p.m ET (7 p.m. CT) and WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will be in the house.

The American Nightmare successfully defeated Drew McIntyre last Saturday night to retain his title, albeit in controversial fashion, and he's ready to face a new challenge. The question is whether The Scottish Warrior is ready to move on after being screwed over AGAIN.

There are two big title matches going down on the USA Network tonight as Giulia defends her Women's United States Championship against the first woman to ever carry the gold, Chelsea Green. The Mad Dragon Ilja Dragunov, meantime, will be issuing another open challenge for his Men's United States Championship.

Two former Women's World Champions will also do battle tonight when Charlotte Flair goes one-on-one with Nia Jax, and Rey Fenix has a tall task ahead of him in the MFT's Talla Tonga.

The brand new WWE Women's Champion Jade Cargill is also being advertised for the show locally. The Storm officially arrived in the main event scene last Saturday night when she ended 'Tiffy Time' in dominating fashion.

Tiffy's time has officially ran out! ⏰@Jade_Cargill is your NEW WWE Women's Champion!!! pic.twitter.com/20H9T95r6G — WWE (@WWE) November 1, 2025

Will Tiffany Stratton also be in Greenville after her devastating loss at Saturday Night's Main Event? There's been official word on her status as of this writing. Here's everything we currently known about tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

Women's United States Championship Match

Giulia vs. Chelsea Green | WWE

Chelsea Green has long prided herself on being the first-ever and longest reigning Women's United States Champion in WWE history, but then the Beautiful Madness arrived. Now, the leader of the Green Regime is looking to become the first-ever two-time Women's United States Champion when she faces off against Giulia tonight on SmackDown.

Men's United States Open Challenge

Men's United States Open Challenge | WWE

Ilja Dragunov has two successful title defenses under his belt and the Mad Dragon is out to make it three in a row when he issues another Men's United States Open Challenge in Greenville. If Dragunov's matches against Aleister Black and Nathan Frazer are any indication, whomever it is that steps up tonight will need to bring their very best if they hope to leave with the U.S. Title.

Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax

Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax | WWE

Everyone needs a little help from a friend every now and again. Alexa Bliss certainly got that last week in her match against Nia Jax. Charlotte Flair's presence on the ring apron provided Bliss with the window she needed to knock Jax off the top rope and score a high stack pinfall victory over the former WWE Women's Champion. Nia will attempt to get even when she faces The Queen tonight.

Rey Fenix vs. Talla Tonga

Rey Fenix vs. Talla Tonga | WWE

The MFT's have put the entire locker room on notice that they are back to completely take over. They have their sights set on capturing all the gold SmackDown has to offer, and they aren't afraid to impose their will on anyone who gets in their way. Enter Rey Fenix. He'sfound himself in the crosshairs of the MFT's, but not only is he refusing to back down, he's taking the fight straight to Tala Tonga.

How to watch WWE SmackDown Tonight:

TV Channel: USA Network

Streaming: Fubo TV, Peacock, YouTube TV, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV

WWE SmackDown Time:

Time: 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT

WWE SmackDown Location:

Location: Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, South Carolina

WWE Smackdown Card (Announced):

WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will appear live

Giulia (c) vs. Chelsea Green for the Women's United States Championship

Ilja Dragunov’s Men's United States Championship Open Challenge

WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax

Rey Fenix vs. Talla Tonga

