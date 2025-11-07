Maxxine Dupri Looks Back On How She's Improved In The Last Year

Maxxine Dupri joined WWE back in 2021 with zero experience in a wrestling ring. She was extremely athletic due to her time as a dancer and cheerleader, but fans wouldn't know this, as she was instead a valet for the first part of her career.

It would only be after leaving Maximum Male Models and joining Otis and Chad Gable in The Alpha Academy around early 2023 that Dupri began getting in the ring and wrestling more often.

Performing on live television is stressful enough as it is, but doing so while still learning wrestling is a whole different story. Appearing on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Dupri would talk about her growth and the process of learning on television.

"I felt like I was swimming upstream for a long time. That constant treading water, just trying to stay afloat. But being on the live events has helped me immensely...There's just something you can't mimic about performing in front of a live crowd." Maxxine Dupri

Further commenting on her confidence in the ring and how that has changed over time, she said:

"I feel like I’ve grown a lot in the last year, but not just physically and not just in the ring, but like mentally. I feel the clarity, the confidence. I’ve really fallen in love with getting better and with being in the ring and just like, not necessarily even on TV, but just like in training, and just like having fun." Maxxine Dupri

Dupri points out that the work she has done with Natalya and TJ Wilson (A.K.A. Tyson Kidd) in the Dungeon has been extremely valuable to her growth.

Maxxine Dupri Receiving High Praise From Her Colleagues

It seems the work that Maxxine Dupri has put in the ring is only a sliver of what she has been doing since becoming a full-time wrestler. Earlier this year, Chelsea Green told Gabby LaSpisa on the Gabby AF podcast that Dupri has been "working her a** off."

"Watching her is amazing. I think that is because she is going to Nattie's, she is working her a** off every week, multiple times a week. And people just do not see the work she does behind closed doors." Chelsea Green, Gabby AF

Dupri's mentor, Natalya, has also shared praise for the young star, often hyping her up on social media and highlighting the hard work she has put into improving.

