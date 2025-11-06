New Update Reveals Latest Timeline For Bianca Belair's WWE Return

Bianca Belair has been out of action for way longer than anyone could have anticipated after she suffered a broken finger at WrestleMania 41, and there is still no firm target date for her return to the ring.

The Wrestling Observer had reported just within the past week that the company was unsure when the E-S-T would be medically cleared to compete, but the folks over at BodySlam have now learned Belair could remain on injured reserve through the end of the year.

"Sources indicate to Bodyslam that Belair's recovery has been rough, but there is a belief within the company that she will be returning in the early stages of 2026. WWE is hopeful for the current proposed timeline with the potential of a return earlier than expected."

Belair has only made a few appearances on WWE programming since WrestleMania 41. Most notably, she served as the special guest referee for the match between Naomi and Jade Cargill at WWE Evolution back in July.

Cargill just captured the WWE Women's Championship this past weekend when she defeated Tiffany Stratton at Saturday Night's Main Event. Many wrestling fans had been hoping that with her former friend and tag team partner now the champion, the E-S-T would be ready to come back and challenge her for the title.

While those creative plans may very well be in the works for the future, it sounds as though Belair and Cargill won't be facing each other at any point within the coming weeks.

Much like with Liv Morgan, who is currently on the sidelines due to a shoulder injury, a return closer to next year's Royal Rumble sounds way more likely for Bianca based on what's being reported at this time.

Why has Bianca Belair been out so long?

Bianca Belair was injured at WrestleMania 41 | WWE.com

When the injury initially happened, many people behind the scenes in WWE reportedly shrugged it off as no big deal, with most broken fingers taking 4-6 weeks to heal up. However, she's now missed nearly six months of her career.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select was asked about her absence during a Q&A session last month, and said that it's the position of the break that's caused so many issues.

"Bianca Belair's specific injury was a break at the joint on the Triple German suplex at WrestleMania. She initially thought she broke all of her fingers. It swelled up big time backstage, to the point to where people were coming to look at it."

The triple threat match between Bianca Belair, IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 41 was highly acclaimed as one of the best matches of the entire weekend, if not all of 2025. It may very end up going down as one of the best in the history of the 'Showcase of the Immortals'.

The Latest On WWE, AEW, & More

WWE Women Think Nikki Bella Is 'Lucky' For Getting Advice From Industry Great

Bray Wyatt's Legacy To Be Honored By His Florida High School Alma Mater

WWE Superstar's Contract Terminated Early Following Social Media Criticism

Nick Khan Addresses Soaring WWE Ticket Prices And Overall Live Event Strategy