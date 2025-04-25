WWE SmackDown Preview (4/25/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream
If this past Monday night's Raw after WrestleMania is any indication, fans who tune into Friday night's episode of SmackDown should expect to be taken for a wild ride.
Unless you've been living under a rock, then you know that John Cena is the new WWE Champion. A title that calls the Blue Brand home, as does Randy Orton. Fresh off his victory over TNA World Champion Joe Hendry, The Viper has made it perfectly clear that he wants the first shot at the 'Last Real' WWE Champion.
Orton prematurely ended Cena's victory lap Monday night when he dropped his old rival with an RKO out of nowhere. His actions may have set the stage for one final showdown between himself and Cena at Backlash next month in Orton's hometown of St. Louis.
We have yet to hear from the now former WWE Champion following his loss Saturday night. Cody Rhodes has gone radio silent after he was screwed over by John Cena and rapper Travis Scott, but the American Nightmare is still being advertised for tonight's show.
Will we hear from Cody Rhodes later this evening? No doubt he'll want to talk about what transpired during the main event of WrestleMania 41, but what will he have to say after he failed to protect the future of professional wrestling from Cena's quest to destroy it?
Tiffany Stratton is still the WWE Women's Champion after she defeated Charlotte Flair in her first ever WrestleMania match. What's next for both the champ and her challenger? Is the Queen ready to admit that it's Tiffy's time or will she continue her quest to conquer the SmackDown Women's Division once again?
Which two men will reign supreme over the Blue Brand's Tag Team Division? After months of battling each other for the gold, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis has booked the Street Profits, #DIY and the Motor City Machine Guns to settle things once and for all in a WrestleMania worthy Tables, Ladders & Chairs Match.
And will the mysterious man please reveal himself? WWE has been teasing the arrival of a new Superstar for weeks and the wait will end tonight if last week's teaser is accurate.
It's heavily believed that Aleister Black will be the one to make his re-debut tonight, joining Rusev as the latest AEW star to return home to WWE. Is the former NXT Champion the man behind the smoke or does Chief Content Officer Paul 'Triple H' Levesque have another surprise up his sleeve?
Here's everything we currently know about tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown in Fort Worth. Check back often for more official updates.
WWE Tag Team Title TLC Match
This match may not have taken place this past weekend in Las Vegas, but that doesn't mean it's not going to be WrestleMania caliber. The Street Profits, #DIY and the Motor City Machine Guns have been putting on bangers for months, all in an effort to prove that they are the best tag team on SmackDown. Tonight they'll all get another opportunity to stake that claim and they'll do it in a Tables, Ladders & Chairs Match with the WWE Tag Team Titles on the line.
How to Watch WWE SmackDown Tonight:
TV Channel: USA Network
Streaming: Fubo TV, Peacock, YouTube TV, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV
WWE SmackDown Start Time:
Time: 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST
WWE SmackDown Location:
Location: Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, TX