Chelsea Green Grateful For Fan Support After Being Left Off WrestleMania 41 Card [Exclusive]
Even with WrestleMania being a two night event these days, it's proven to be nearly impossible for every deserving WWE Superstar to make it onto the card.
Taking that into account, if a poll was conducted that asked the WWE Universe to choose who they believed was the biggest snub from last weekend's show, it's highly likely that WWE Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green would be among the top voter recipients.
The head of the Green Regime was the only main roster singles champion (Speed titles excluded from the conversation) who did not have the opportunity to compete at the 'Showcase of the Immortals', but that wasn't from a lack of trying on Chelsea's part.
Green made numerous creative pitches, both behind the scenes and in the public eye, during the run up to WrestleMania 41. While they ultimately were not successful, don't think for one second that Green did not see her loyal fans joining her campaign online.
"I love that. That's so amazing for me to see. I pitched a lot of things and the fans tweeted all my pitches. So, we all were on the same wavelength. They wanted Nikki Bella, they wanted Alexa Bliss. So did I."
While Green was not on the Mania card, she was heavily involved in the company's week long media blitz across the city of Las Vegas. The Takedown on SI had a chance to briefly catch up with Chelsea during a VIP brunch hosted at Netflix Bites inside the MGM Grand Monday morning.
The longest reigning, tallest, prettiest and most intelligent Women's United States Champion of all-time more than understands the dynamics of WrestleMania. With the roster as stacked as it is, sometimes the numbers just don't work out in a talent's favor.
That's not going to stop Chelsea from doing everything in her power to get both herself and her championship on the WrestleMania card next year in the Big Easy.
"I feel like I have put 110% into this title, but I'm willing to do it for another year if it means a Mania match in New Orleans at the Superdome. I'm okay with that, but catch me being like the Walking Dead walking into WrestleMania."
Holding onto the Women's United States Championship until next April may seem like a nigh impossible task, but Green now has a full team around her that she trusts to help her get the job done.
Two-time Women's Tag Team Champion Alba Fyre joined up with the Secret Hervice back on March 7 and has quickly become the perfect Green ally alongside fellow NXT UK alum Piper Niven.
Fyre became creatively available after her tag team partner Isla Dawn was unfortunately released from her contract earlier this year, and Green quickly swooped in to secure her services.
Chelsea didn't beat around the bush at all when asked if she made the pitch to bring Alba into the fold. Fyre was coveted by both Green and Niven, they asked the creative team for her and they got her.
"Myself, Alba and Piper all lived in Japan together," Chelsea said. "We toured Japan, my gosh, I guess 10 years ago now. So we already had that bond, that sisterhood. So when [Piper] came into the mix, we always spoke about who would be an amazing third member of our little group. And we just kept going back to Alba. We kept going back to the times that we had in Japan. The bond that we had. Of course, they're both Scottish. They came up on the Indies together. I just think there was no one more perfect for that spot than Alba."
Green is currently locked in a battle with Zelina Vega and she might need all the help she can get from her Secret Hervice to hold onto her Women's United States Championship following back-to-back losses to Vega in singles competition. The next chapter of their rivalry could be written tonight on Friday Night SmackDown.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Major Update On Mariah May To WWE Rumors
Latest Rumors On Alexa Bliss' Status & Involvement With The Wyatt Sicks
Matt Hardy Gives Major Critique Of Cody Rhodes vs John Cena WrestleMania Main Event
WWE Reportedly Exploring Another Las Vegas WrestleMania In The Very Near Future