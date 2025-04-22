BREAKING: Rusev Makes Return On WWE Raw And Destroys Alpha Academy
The Bulgarian Brute is back in WWE!
Just days after Big E made the official announcement that he had re-signed with the company, Rusev returned to television on the Monday Night Raw after WrestleMania 41.
Rusev interrupted a segment between the New Day and The Alpha Academy. Otis and Tozawa were looking for a shot at the newly won World Tag Team Champions of Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, but Rusev's new music hit before the ref could ring the bell.
The T-Mobile Arena lost it's collective mind for the Redeemer, who made his way to the ring and destroyed both members of the Alpha Academy. The New Day fled the ring and were able to escape his wrath.
It has been quite some time since the former United States Champion made an appearance for a major wrestling promotion. Rusev had been under contract with All Elite Wrestling, where he competed under the name Miro, since the fall of 2020. He ended up sitting out months of action due to reported creative differences with those in charge.
MORE: Becky Lynch Turns On Lyra Valkyria After Dropping Women's Tag Titles On WWE Raw
Rusev last wrestled for AEW at World's End 2023 where he defeated Andrade El Idolo. His only other official match between then and now was against Alberto El Patron at QPW Super Slam III back in February. He lost via disqualification.
That match took place about a week or so after Rusev had been granted his release from AEW. He now joins Ricky Saints, Penta and Rey Fenix in making the jump to WWE in recent months and Aleister Black is highly expected to make his own re-debut this Friday night on SmackDown.
Rusev's return Monday night ends a five year absence from WWE. After spending over a decade with company, with a fair amount of success, he was released in April of 2020 due to budget cuts brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Exclusive: WrestleMania 41 Tag Title Win Meant A Lot To Kofi Kingston Because Of Heel Turn
John Cena Explains Why He'll Never Wrestle Again After WWE Retirement
WWE Golf Cart Carrying Dominik Mysterio Runs Over Fan At WrestleMania 41
Nikki Bella Reveals A Bella Twins WWE Comeback Could Be In The Works