WWE SmackDown Preview (8/14/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

Buckle up Boston. Tonight could be a wild episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

Here's a spoiler alert for you, CM Punk and Kevin Owens do not like each other and security personnel may have a difficult time trying to keep these two men from tearing into one another ahead of their WWE Championship Match next week in Toronto, Canada.

The tension was palpable last Friday night when Punk and KO came face-to-face for the first time ever in a WWE ring. What will happen tonight when they meet for the second time live on the USA Network?

Both Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton are scheduled to be at the TD Garden tonight as the American Nightmare continues his quest for revenge against his former friend and mentor.

Paige has promised to be in house to address Nikki Bella, and hopefully we'll get an update on WWE Women's Champion Chelsea Green after she suffered a broken orbital bone last week in her tag team match against Fatal Influence.

There are also three major championship bouts that have appropriately been booked in Titletown this evening. Baron Corbin will put his Men's United States Championship on the line against Carmelo Hayes, Tiffany Stratton will defend her Women's United States Championship against Jacy Jayne and Damian Priest & R-Truth will put up their WWE Tag Team Titles against Tama Tonga & Talla Tonga, and The War Raiders.

Jade Cargill, Trick Williams and Gunther are all being advertised for the show as well, but no mention yet of the exciting new trio of Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss and former NXT Women's Champion Tatum Paxley.

Here's everything we know about tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown in Boston. Check back for updates as the card is always subject to change.

Men's United States Championship Match: Baron Corbin vs. Carmelo Hayes

Baron Corbin vs. Carmelo Hayes | WWE

Baron Corbin stunned the WWE Universe at SummerSlam when he defeated Trick Williams to become a two-time Men's United States Champion, and then he solidified his reign when he beat Trick again last Friday night. All that accomplished was putting an even bigger target on Corbin's back, and Carmelo Hayes will take aim tonight. There's no way Melo will miss in front of his hometown Boston fans, right?

Women's United States Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton vs. Jacy Jayne

Tiffany Stratton vs. Jacy Jayne | WWE

Tiffany Stratton had her sights set on becoming "Tiffy Two Belts" this past week when Chelsea Green and herself unsuccessfully challenged for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles. Stratton agreed to defend her Women's United States Championship against Jacy Jayne if Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid gave them a shot at the gold. Jayne made sure Henley and Reid held onto their titles, now she has the chance to put gold around her waist.

WWE Tag Team Championship Match: Damian Priest & R-Truth vs. Tama Tonga & Talla Tonga vs. The War Raiders

Damian Priest & R-Truth vs. Tama Tonga & Talla Tonga vs. The War Raiders | WWE

Both The War Raiders and The MFT's have been chasing the WWE Tag Team Championship for weeks, which has resulted in Damian Priest and R-Truth having to endure a number of blindside attacks. Never a team to run from a fight, Truth went to General Manager Nick Aldis to book tonight's triple threat tag team title match-up. Although, Priest was more than a little miffed that the AAA Tag Team Titles are not up for grabs as well.

How to watch WWE SmackDown tonight:

Watch: USA Network

WWE SmackDown time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST (7 p.m. CST)

WWE SmackDown location:

Location: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

WWE Smackdown card (Announced):

Will CM Punk and Kevin Owens come to blows ahead of next week's WWE Title Match?

Cody Rhodes continues his pursuit of Randy Orton

Paige returns to SmackDown to address Nikki Bella

Baron Corbin (c) vs. Carmelo Hayes for the Men's United States Championship

TIffany Stratton (c) vs. Jacy Jayne for the Women's United States Championship

Damian Priest & R-Truth (c) vs. Tama Tonga & Talla Tonga vs. The War Raiders for the WWE Tag Team Championship