CM Punk's WWE Elimination Chamber Plans Reportedly Revealed

CM Punk is preparing for a massive showdown with Roman Reigns this coming April, but there's reportedly about to be a massive roadblock along his path to WrestleMania 42.

The annual Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event is set to take place at the United Center in Punk's hometown of Chicago, Illinois, on Saturday, February 28, and fans can expect the Second City Saint to be in action that night.

During Thursday's episode of Wrestlevotes Radio on Fightful Select, the guys reported that recent creative discussions have centered around CM Punk defending his World Heavyweight Championship against Finn Balor at Elimination Chamber.

"Go ahead, take the easy way out." 😨@CMPunk is letting @WWERomanReigns know exactly where he stands ahead of WrestleMania. pic.twitter.com/Y7SDUhIA1d — WWE (@WWE) February 3, 2026

"Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp adds that the plan has long been for Punk to compete there in some capacity, considering it is his home town. One plan that Sapp heard was that Punk would accept the rematch on 'his turf' after competing in Europe, closer to Balor's home."

Balor and Punk fought for the title back on the January 19 edition of Monday Night Raw in Belfast, Northern Ireland, where despite the homefield advantage for the PrinXE, Punk emerged victorious.

Finn received a hero's welcome that night and even brought back his 'Catch Your Breathe' theme song and classic NXT entrance routine for the occasion.

Finn showed his true colors to the WWE Universe a short time later

Finn Balor | Netflix

There was some speculation that Balor could be in line for a babyface turn after his performance overseas, but after Punk suggested that he drop the dead weight (his words) known as Judgment Day, Finn solidified his status as a heel when he attacked both Punk and AJ Styles on the January 26 episode of WWE Raw and ruined their World Heavyweight Title match.

Balor then attempted to declare himself for the Men's Royal Rumble Match last Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in an attempt to earn a rematch against Punk, but he was informed by Raw General Manager Adam Pearce that all 30 participants had already been booked.

Whether it ends up happening in Chicago later this month or not, it sounds as though Finn is in line for another shot at the World Heavyweight Championship at some point in the near future. With Punk versus Roman Reigns already on the table for WrestleMania 42, however, his prospects of winning the title are extremely low.

The only other matches that have been announced for the Elimination Chamber are the annual men's and women's chamber matches. Qualifying bouts are set to begin this coming Monday night on WWE Raw.

