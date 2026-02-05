Major Update on John Cena and the WWE Hall of Fame

When it comes to the WWE Hall of Fame, it's only a matter of time before John Cena is enshrined alongside the all-time greats in professional wrestling history.

The Never Seen 17-Time World Champion is coming off a year-long retirement tour that culminated at Saturday Night's Main Event back in December. In a controversial finish, Cena tapped out to Gunther's sleeperhold in what could have been interpreted as a symbolic gesture that he was ready to walk away from the business.

There was some speculation that WWE would immediately follow up on Cena's retirement journey by inducting him into the Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 42 weekend this coming April in Las Vegas. The guys behind WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select Thursday said, as of this moment, that does not appear to be the case.

"John Cena is not expected to be a part of this year's Hall of Fame Class. Most in WWE expect Stephanie McMahon to be the headliner of this year's edition, and that an 'immortal moment' induction is expected this year as well."

Former WWE Chief Executive Officer, Monday Night Raw General Manager and long-time company performer Stephanie McMahon is the only member of the 2026 WWE Hall of Fame Class that has been publicly revealed thus far.

McMahon was surprised with that announcement back in September at WWE Wrestlepalooza. She was sitting ringside ahead of the main event match between then WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre, when The Undertaker unexpectedly joined her and informed her of the news. It was a major moment for WWE's first Premium Live Event broadcast on ESPN.

WWE Hall of Fame announcements traditionally ramp up during WrestleMania season, which means additional members of the 2026 class should start to be unveiled in the coming weeks.

The 2025 WWE Hall of Fame class was headlined by WWE Chief Content Officer Paul 'Triple H' Levesque, and also included Michelle McCool, Lex Luger, The Natural Disasters, and the Legacy inductees of Kamala, Dory Funk Sr., and Ivan Koloff.

In a WWE Hall of Fame first, the iconic match between Bret 'The Hitman' Hart and Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania 13 received the Immortal Moment Award. We'll provide more information on the 2026 WWE Hall of Fame Class as soon as it becomes available.

