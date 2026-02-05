CM Punk Takes Shot at Roman Reigns When Answering Retirement Question

CM Punk is heading back to the main event of WrestleMania for the second time in his career, and it sounds as though he plans on adding many more marquee matches to his resume before he decides to walk away.

The reigning World Heavyweight Champion is doing the media rounds in Santa Clara, California ahead of Super Bowl LX, and that included an appearance on the No-Contest Wrestling Podcast with O'Shea Jackson Jr. and TJ Jefferson on Wednesday.

At 47-years-old, Punk certainly has more years behind him than he does in front of him, but that doesn't mean he's thinking about leaving his boots in the ring any time soon. When asked by O'Shea and TJ if he'd eventually like to go out like John Cena did last year, Punk said he wasn't sure just yet.

“It’s big in Japanese wrestling, the retirement tour. They’ve done that over there for many, many years. It was just new to Western wrestling fans. Cena did it, and I thought it was brilliant. Saying, ‘This is the last time you’re going to get to come see me. You get to see me wrestle or appear.’ With me, I really don’t know. I almost don’t like talking about it, because I don’t think it’s going to be anytime soon."

CM Punk | WWE

Even if he was planning to retire at some point in the near future, Punk said he likes to keep certain things shrouded in secrecy.

Having said that, Punk then questioned the initial question, "I’m trying to keep myself in one piece, because I think I’m on the run of my life and doing the best work I’ve ever done. Why would I want to step away now?”

Does CM Punk have any regrets about his career?

Punk returned to WWE in November 2023, after stepping away from the company over a decade earlier. He's since gone on to headline night one of WrestleMania 41, capture the World Heavyweight Championship twice, and be featured as the cover Superstar for the WWE 2K26 video game.

CM Punk | Netflix

He's now preparing to face Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 42 this April in Las Vegas, which will be their first one-on-one encounter in nearly 12 years.

Punk and Reigns could have wrestled each other countless times had the reigning world champ not left the company in 2013, but their complicated past has now set the stage for a major confrontation that is best suited for the 'Showcase of the Immortals.' And Punk isn't second-guessing anything when it comes to his career.

"I could have worked with AJ [Styles] a bunch. I could have done more with Cena. I think I did pretty good. The Tribal Chief says he graciously scaled back for two years. I graciously stepped back for ten, and it took him that long to become the superstar that he is. I have no regrets.”

Reigns has punched his ticket to WrestleMania 42, no matter what, by winning the 2026 Men's Royal Rumble Match, but Punk still has some obstacles he needs to clear if he wants to walk into Allegiant Stadium as the World Heavyweight Champion. Namely, a pissed-off and motivated Finn Balor, who is looking to play spoiler between now and April.

