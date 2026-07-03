WWE SmackDown Preview (7/3/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

WWE is back in America's Playground as the push to SummerSlam continues.

Friday night's episode of WWE SmackDown will take place inside Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, where Sami Zayn will make his first ever appearance on the Blue Brand as the Undisputed WWE Champion.

The Underdog from the Underground finally won the industry's top prize when he pinned Cody Rhodes at Night of Champions last Saturday afternoon, and you can bet that The American Nightmare will have a few things he wants to talk about now his prized possession is around the waist of his good friend Sami Zayn.

SAMI ZAYN IS UNDISPUTED WWE CHAMPION!!!!!



A MIRACLE IN SAUDI ARABIA!!! pic.twitter.com/rtmYqWSgfw — WWE (@WWE) June 27, 2026

Tiffany Stratton still has the Women's United States Championship around her waist, thanks in large part to Chelsea Green and Charlotte Flair having her back at Night of Champions. All three ladies will now team up tonight to take on Jade Cargill, Michin and B-Fab in a six-woman tag team match.

Fatal Influence's push to win gold on the main roster will continue in Atlantic City as Lainey Reid steps up to face WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Brie Bella, and Rey Fenix will defend his AAA Cruiserweight Championship tonight against El Hijo del Vikingo.

Here's everything we know about tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown. Check back for updates as more matches and segments could be announced before the show goes live on the air.

Six-Woman Tag Team Match: Women's United States Champion Tiffany Stratton, Charlotte Flair and Chelsea Green vs. Jade Cargill, Michin and F-Fab

Tiffany Stratton, Charlotte Flair and Chelsea Green vs. Jade Cargill, Michin and B-Fab | WWE

If it wasn't for Charlotte Flair and Chelsea Green making the trip to Saudi Arabia for Night of Champions, Jade Cargill would be the Women's United States Champion right now. Tiffany Stratton was having a tough time dealing with Cargill, Michin and B-Fab until her backup arrived. The events that unfolded this past Saturday afternoon have set the stage for tonight's six-woman tag team bout.

WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Brie Bella vs. Lainey Reid

Brie Bella vs. Lainey Reid | WWE

Fatal Influence are on a quest to win gold on the main roster, but they haven't had much luck to date. Lainey Reid and Fallon Henley lost their previous opportunity at the Women's Tag Team Titles, and then Henley was defeated by Paige last week in London. Reid will look to build some momentum tonight when she goes one-on-one with WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella.

AAA Cruiserweight Championship Match: Rey Fenix vs. El Hijo del Vikingo

Rey Fenix vs. El Hijo del Vikingo | WWE

Rey Fenix has had a great first month as AAA Cruiserweight Champion with successful title defenses against Axiom and Nathan Frazer. He'll look to make it three in a row when he puts the gold on the line against El Hijo del Vikingo. The high-flying Luchador has captured nearly every title there is in AAA, but never the Cruiserweight Championship. He'll get his opportunity tonight on SmackDown.

How to watch WWE SmackDown tonight:

Watch: USA Network

WWE SmackDown time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST (7 p.m. CST)

WWE SmackDown location:

Location: Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City, New Jersey

WWE Smackdown spoilers:

Match results from the show that was recorded on Monday, June 29.

WWE Smackdown card (Announced):

Sami Zayn makes his first SmackDown appearance as the new WWE Champion

Women's United States Champion Tiffany Stratton, Charlotte Flair and Chelsea Green vs. Jade Cargill, Michin and B-Fab in a Six-Woman Tag Team Match

Women's Tag Team Champion Brie Bella vs. Lainey Reid

Rey Fenix (c) vs. El Hijo del Vikingo for the AAA Cruiserweight Championship