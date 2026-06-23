WWE SmackDown SPOILERS for June 26 From London, England (Taped 6/23)

Before heading to Saudi Arabia this weekend for Night of Champions, Friday night's episode of WWE SmackDown was taped at the O2 Arena in London, England, on Tuesday evening.

This will be the final 3-hour episode of WWE SmackDown for the rest of the year as the company plans to shift back to the 2-hour format for the remainder of 2026.

Here are some highlights that took place during this afternoon's SmackDown tapings.

Blake Monroe appears in person on the SmackDown tapings

Blake Monroe | The CW Network

The main event of tonight's taping saw Giulia pick up a definitive win over Kiana James, seemingly ending the story these two had since their pairing took place last July. Following the match, Blake Monroe appeared and attacked Giulia.

Beyond one brief appearance backstage with Chelsea Green, this is Monroe's first appearance in front of the crowd as a member of the main roster. WWE has been running multiple vignettes for Monroe since calling her up from NXT in April.

We also got the next chapter in the wackiness that is Danhausen, as he teamed with Matt Cardona to take on Los Garza. Danhausen and Cardona would go on to pick up the victory with an assist from an unlikely source.

The closing segment featured WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Gunther, and Sami Zayn setting the stage for their triple threat match at Night of Champions on Saturday afternoon. Oba Femi and Jey Uso got involved in the segment to help promote their King of the Ring finals matchup. To the surprise of no one, this segment ended in a physical brawl.

Cody Rhodes and Gunther | WWE

Complete spoilers from Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown courtesy of PWInsider. SmackDown will air this Friday at 8 p.m. EST on the USA Network and internationally on Netflix.

WWE SmackDown spoilers for June 26

A segment featuring Ricky Saints and Trick Williams opened the show.

Tama Tonga and Talla Tonga split away from Solo Sikoa

Rey Fenix defeated Nathan Frazer

The War Raiders challenged Tag Team Champions Damian Priest and R-Truth in a backstage segment

Solo Sikoa had a back-and-forth with LA Knight in the ring

Paige defeated Jacy Jayne

Danhausen and Matt Cardona defeated Los Garza. The Miz and Kit Wilson assisted them.

Jade Cargill defeated Chelsea Green

Giulia defeated Kiana James. She was then attacked by Blake Monroe.

A brawl broke out in the final segment of the show with GUNTHER, Jey Uso, Oba Femi, Sami Zayn, and Cody Rhodes all part of the action.

The Takedown on SI will have more detailed coverage of this episode of SmackDown on Friday evening.