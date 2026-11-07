WWE SmackDown Results & Booking Grades (11/6/26): CM Punk Battles Kevin Owens

Friday night's episode of WWE SmackDown took place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Last week's episode featured the return of "The Demon" Finn Balor, who was revealed to be Danhausen's evil experiment and went on to get the better of Gunther. Sami Zayn was also in action, successfully defending the WWE Championship against Trick Williams in a no-disqualification match.

Check out the complete results from tonight's episode below.

WWE SmackDown results:

This week's episode kicked off with WWE Champion Sami Zayn coming out to the ring to address his match with Roman Reigns this weekend at Crown Jewel. Zayn said a few weeks ago that Reigns didn't think he would make it to this weekend with the title, but Zayn proved him and everyone wrong. This brought out Jimmy Uso, who told Zayn he was family and that it's taking everything not to drop him where he stands.

"What happened to you?"



Jimmy Uso isn't trying to hear what @SamiZayn has to say... 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/hUcUxYMX7f — WWE (@WWE) November 7, 2026

Uso explains The Bloodline are at war with the 946 and he took the opportunity to kick Reigns when everyone else was down. Zayn said he understands that Jimmy is mad and that, in a different world, he'd be standing with them fighting the 946, but in this world he's the WWE Champion. Uso and Zayn both explain that they've done what they have to do.

Jimmy said Sami made things personal on Monday and told him that Roman has his attention on him now. Zayn said he's happy that Reigns is taking this seriously and wants the best version of him on Saturday because that's the respect he deserves. Zayn goes to leave, but before he can, the 946 hit the ring and attacked Uso.

🚨 THE 946 HAVE ARRIVED 🚨



And @SamiZayn turns his back on Jimmy Uso! 😡 pic.twitter.com/nCsdjRE3D2 — WWE (@WWE) November 7, 2026

The 946 look at Zayn and ask him what he's going to do. Zayn chose to leave, allowing the 946 to go back to beating down Jimmy. Zayn looked incredibly conflicted before walking away completely.

Booking Grade: 8.5/10

Jimmy was the right choice to confront Sami about what happened on Monday

The double taping made it really easy to have 946 in the building for this attack

There might still be some good in Zayn yet

Backstage, Zayn is leaning against a wall, looking like he feels guilty over what went down in the ring. Rey Fenix walked by and looked at Zayn with disgust and kept on walking. Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae approach and tell Zayn he did the right thing.

Gargano talks about his upcoming title shot, and Zayn plays it off like he wants to give it to him, but he's still worried about Penta and the briefcase. Zayn said he'll talk to Nick Aldis, and Gargano said he'll take care of something too.

Strong Style action on SmackDown

The opening contest of the evening saw Shinsuke Nakamura go one-on-one with Tama Tonga. Nakamura scored the pinfall victory in the match by hitting Tonga with the Kinshasa.

One step ahead 😏@ShinsukeN picks up the HUGE win! pic.twitter.com/nxqq5RlTCZ — WWE (@WWE) November 7, 2026

Booking Grade: 7/10

This was a good opening match for the show

There doesn't seem to be any heat behind this feud

The crowd was very quiet for a duration of the match

Jackie Redmond spoke with CM Punk backstage, who hyped up tonight's No Holds Barred match with Kevin Owens. Punk declared he would deal with KO once and for all tonight and then would focus on getting the WWE Championship back.

First Kevin Owens, then the WWE Championship.



It all starts tonight for @CMPunk! 😤 pic.twitter.com/sg7Xcgq0nd — WWE (@WWE) November 7, 2026

Back at ringside, Gunther made his way to the ring to speak to the WWE Universe. Gunther said he wasn't afraid of Finn Balor last week; he was weirded out. Gunther buries Balor's career and his friendship with Danhausen before demanding Balor come to the ring and face him like a man.

Finn Balor came out to the stage and said he's not sure what makes the Demon, but he knows it was him who beat up Gunther and put him through a table. Balor gets in the ring and the two men brawl, with Balor getting the better of the Ring General.

Byron Saxton spoke to Fatal Influence backstage, who would be getting their rematch for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles against Michin and B-Fab up next.

It's definitely WarGames season

After the commercial break, B-Fab and Michin defended the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles against Fatal Influence. The finish saw Tatum Paxley and Alexa Bliss interfere, attacking both teams, so the referee threw the match out. Bayley hit the ring to assist Paxley and Bliss, but the numbers game was still against them. This led to Charlotte Flair's return, who helped even the odds as the babyfaces stood tall.

Booking Grade: 8/10

This was basically a backdrop to set up the Women's WarGames match at Survivor Series

The match itself was pretty short

Flair looked very happy to be back after a few weeks away

Byron Saxton spoke to Kevin Owens backstage. KO spoke about his history and issues with Punk and questioned how Punk's politicking for an NXT Championship match was good for the future of the company. Owens admitted that both of them are closer to the past, and he intends to put Punk in the past after tonight.

Kevin Owens kept it real when talking about CM Punk 😳@FightOwensFight pic.twitter.com/epmNknBhgp — WWE (@WWE) November 7, 2026

Elsewhere backstage, Saxton spoke with Bayley, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, and Tatum Paxley. The women made it quite clear with their verbiage that this will lead to the Women's WarGames match later this month.

Can Chelsea Green defeat Liv Morgan?

SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis is in the ring and he brings WWE Women's Champion Chelsea Green out to the ring. Aldis put over the women's roster and said he's proud that she's representing the brand this weekend at Crown Jewel.

Green cut a passionate promo, admitting that she's taken Liv Morgan's words to heart, and the comments from people like Morgan hurt because sometimes she tells herself that, too. Green questioned if she was championship material and Aldis told her to listen to the people.

You absolutely DO deserve to be WWE Women's Champion, @ImChelseaGreen!! 👏 👏 pic.twitter.com/xNia1mW9kc — WWE (@WWE) November 7, 2026

Chelsea said she needs to leave a legacy as WWE Women's Champion, and for that to be possible, she needs to beat Morgan tomorrow. Green believes that if she beats Morgan, she isn't a fluke and she deserves to be here. Morgan interrupted and told Green she's only champion because Rhea Ripley got hurt and she got lucky.

Liv said the fans love Chelsea because they see themselves in her. Morgan said she's not a champion; she's a charity case, and she'll defeat her tomorrow in Riyadh. Green had no response as Morgan left the ring.

Booking Grade: 9.5/10

There are few in WWE right now better at conveying pure emotion on the microphone than Green

Tomorrow's match is a must-win for Green

Hopefully they don't ruin Green's moment tomorrow with a cash-in

Trick Williams' next challenger revealed?

Byron Saxton spoke with Trick Williams and Lil Yachty backstage. Williams reflected on his WWE Championship opportunity from last week and knows he needs to look ahead, seemingly implying that Damian Priest is next in line to face him for the United States Championship.

Back in the ring, Damian Priest was in action, taking on Nathan Frazer. The match ended when Priest hit Frazer with a Razor's Edge onto the commentator's table. The referee stopped the match and awarded Priest the win. Axiom tried to get in Priest's face and got beaten down for his troubles.

Booking Grade: 8/10

Really fun match between Priest and Frazer

Frazer got some great spots in, despite this pretty much being a showcase match for Priest

Priest and Williams should be a fun feud for the US Title.

We get a couple of video packages hyping the John Cena Classic and the Last Man Standing match between Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes this weekend at WWE Crown Jewel.

A No Holds Barred main event between CM Punk and Kevin Owens

The time for talking is DONE. 👊



KEVIN OWENS vs. CM PUNK in a NO HOLDS BARRED Match RIGHT NOW on #SmackDown!! pic.twitter.com/AmjJCesmna — WWE (@WWE) November 7, 2026

In the main event of the evening, CM Punk took on Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred match. The finish of the match saw Owens hit Punk with a steel chain to score the pinfall victory.

Booking Grade: 10/10

An amazing main event that will likely rival any match on tomorrow's card

A hard-earned win for Kevin Owens

Hopefully, this puts Owens in the title picture, with Zayn following Crown Jewel

KO struggled to get his feet and celebrated his victory as WWE SmackDown went off the air.

WWE SmackDown quick results:

CM Punk and Kevin Owens | WWE

Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Tama Tonga

WWE Women's Tag Team Champions B-Fab and Michin vs. Fatal Influence ended in a no contest

Damian Priest defeated Nathan Frazer

Kevin Owens defeated CM Punk in a No Holds Barred match