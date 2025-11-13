Elimination Chamber Brings WWE Back To Historic Venue After Three Decades

WWE is heading back to the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

The company and Choose Chicago jointly announced Thursday morning that next year's Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event will take place inside the largest indoor arena in the United States on Saturday, February 28, 2026.

Elimination Chamber marks the first WWE PLE to be held at the United Center in more than three decades. SummerSlam made history in August of 1994 as the first sports event to open the iconic venue.

WWE, in partnership with Choose Chicago, today announced that it will return to the United Center in Chicago for #WWEChamber on Saturday, February 28, 2026!



WWE said in a statement that Elimination Chamber 2026 will build on The Windy City’s rich history of hosting company events, including WrestleMania, Survivor Series, Money in the Bank a, nd more.

“Famous for its phenomenally passionate fans, Chicago is a city WWE Superstars consistently circle on the calendar every year,” said WWE Co-Head of Revenue Alex Varga. “We look forward to bringing our first Premium Live Event to the United Center in more than 30 years in partnership with Choose Chicago, whose work continues to solidify the city’s position as a world-class sports and entertainment destination.”

In addition to returning to the United Center, 2026 will mark Elimination Chamber's return to the United States after being held in Canada, Australia, and Saudi Arabia the past four years.

CM Punk at Elimination Chamber 2025 | WWE.com

The last Elimination Chamber event to be held in America came back in 2021, when Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida played host.

“WWE’s highly anticipated return to the United Center is going to electrify Chicago” said Kristen Reynolds, President and CEO of Choose Chicago. “Major live events like this showcase Chicago as a year-round destination, filling our hotels, restaurants, and arenas with fans from around the country and broadcasting our energy and hospitality to millions more tuning in. Thank you to WWE for choosing Chicago—this is another win for our city and a testament to why no one does big moments better than we do.”

The United Center, home to the Chicago Bulls and the Chicago Blackhawks, has hosted more than 200 events each year since opening in 1994.

Tickets for Elimination Chamber will go on sale starting Thursday, November 20 at 11 a.m. ET (10 a.m. CT) via Ticketmaster. Fans can also purchase tickets during an exclusive presale starting Wednesday, November 19 at 11 a.m. ET (10 a.m. CT).

Additionally, Elimination Chamber Priority Passes will soon be available through exclusive partner On Location, offering fans premium seating, hospitality events featuring Superstar appearances, exclusive photo opportunities, and more.

