WWE SmackDown Preview (11/6/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

There's one more stop along the road to Saturday's WWE Crown Jewel Premium Live Event as Friday Night SmackDown will emanate tonight from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

It's no secret that CM Punk and Kevin Owens despise each other, but how far will they be willing to go to prove that they are the better professional wrestler?

Their first-ever meeting back in August was marred by Sami Zayn's involvement. The reigning WWE Champion deliberately cost Owens his opportunity at winning the company's top prize in Toronto, and while there will be no title on the line tonight, KO can at least find joy by inflicting as much pain as he possibly can on the self-proclaimed Best in the World.

Punk has long considered Owens to be a waste of untapped potential, but will he be able to prove it once and for all later this evening? We'll all find out together in just a few short hours.

The WWE Women's Tag Team Championship will also be on the line tonight. Michin and B-Fab will defend their titles for the first time since their controversial victory over Alexa Bliss and Tatum Paxley on the October 23 edition of the Blue Brand. They'll take on the former tag team champions Fallon Henley and Lainey of Fatal Influence.

Kyoki was unable to get the best of Talla Tonga this past Wednesday night on Main Event, but we'll see if Shinsuke Nakamura can get Bakusai in the win column against The MFT's when he faces Tama Tonga, and Damian Priest will go one-on-one with Fraxiom's Nathan Frazer.

Sami Zayn | WWE

Fresh off his successful title defense against Trick Williams last Friday night, and one day ahead of his clash against Roman Reigns for the 2026 Men's Crown Jewel Championship, WWE Champion Sami Zayn is expected to appear on the show tonight. WWE Women's Champion Chelsea Green, Gunther and Finn Balor are all being advertised as well.

Here's everything we know about tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown. Check back for updates as the card is always subject to change.

How to watch WWE SmackDown tonight:

Watch: USA Network

WWE SmackDown time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST (7 p.m. CST)

WWE SmackDown location:

Location: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

WWE SmackDown SPOILERS:

This show was filmed Monday night after WWE Raw, and we have limited scope match results available.

WWE Smackdown card (Announced):

CM Punk vs. Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred Match

Michin & B-Fab vs. Fallon Henley & Lainey Reid for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. WWE Tag Team Champion Tama Tonga

Damian Priest vs. Nathan Frazer