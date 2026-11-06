WWE SmackDown Preview (11/6/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
There's one more stop along the road to Saturday's WWE Crown Jewel Premium Live Event as Friday Night SmackDown will emanate tonight from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
It's no secret that CM Punk and Kevin Owens despise each other, but how far will they be willing to go to prove that they are the better professional wrestler?
Their first-ever meeting back in August was marred by Sami Zayn's involvement. The reigning WWE Champion deliberately cost Owens his opportunity at winning the company's top prize in Toronto, and while there will be no title on the line tonight, KO can at least find joy by inflicting as much pain as he possibly can on the self-proclaimed Best in the World.
Punk has long considered Owens to be a waste of untapped potential, but will he be able to prove it once and for all later this evening? We'll all find out together in just a few short hours.
The WWE Women's Tag Team Championship will also be on the line tonight. Michin and B-Fab will defend their titles for the first time since their controversial victory over Alexa Bliss and Tatum Paxley on the October 23 edition of the Blue Brand. They'll take on the former tag team champions Fallon Henley and Lainey of Fatal Influence.
Kyoki was unable to get the best of Talla Tonga this past Wednesday night on Main Event, but we'll see if Shinsuke Nakamura can get Bakusai in the win column against The MFT's when he faces Tama Tonga, and Damian Priest will go one-on-one with Fraxiom's Nathan Frazer.
Fresh off his successful title defense against Trick Williams last Friday night, and one day ahead of his clash against Roman Reigns for the 2026 Men's Crown Jewel Championship, WWE Champion Sami Zayn is expected to appear on the show tonight. WWE Women's Champion Chelsea Green, Gunther and Finn Balor are all being advertised as well.
Here's everything we know about tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown. Check back for updates as the card is always subject to change.
How to watch WWE SmackDown tonight:
Watch: USA Network
WWE SmackDown time:
Time: 8 p.m. EST (7 p.m. CST)
WWE SmackDown location:
Location: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York
WWE SmackDown SPOILERS:
This show was filmed Monday night after WWE Raw, and we have limited scope match results available.
WWE Smackdown card (Announced):
- CM Punk vs. Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred Match
- Michin & B-Fab vs. Fallon Henley & Lainey Reid for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship
- Shinsuke Nakamura vs. WWE Tag Team Champion Tama Tonga
- Damian Priest vs. Nathan Frazer
Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.comFollow RickUcchino