WWE SmackDown Spoilers for November 6 From Brooklyn

With Crown Jewel taking place in Saudi Arabia this Saturday, WWE taped Friday night's episode of SmackDown this evening following Raw at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Tonight's episode of WWE Raw featured the return of John Cena, who made multiple big announcements surrounding next month's John Cena Classic tournament. The Intercontinental Championship also changed hands as Ethan Page defeated Chad Gable to win the title for the first time. In the main event, NXT's Cruz Montana debuted as the newest member of the 946 in the war against The Bloodline.

Here are some highlights from this evening's tapings.

CM Punk takes on Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred match

After months of heated exchanges on the microphone and costing each other the WWE Championship, Kevin Owens and CM Punk finally went one-on-one in a No Holds Barred match in the main event of this Friday's episode of SmackDown.

The finish of the match saw Owens utilize a steel chain to knock out Punk and secure the victory. This is KO's first victory over Punk in his career.

CM Punk and Kevin Owens at Money in the Bank | WWE

WWE SmackDown will air at its regular time this Friday at 8 p.m. EST on the USA Network and internationally on Netflix. Spoilers below are courtesy of PWInsider.

WWE SmackDown spoilers for November 6

Gunther opened the show with a promo and claimed he wasn't scared of The Demon last week on SmackDown, though he admitted he was freaked out. Gunther buried Finn Balor for aligning with Danhausen and called him out to the ring. Balor came out, and the two men exchanged words before brawling; Balor got the better of Gunther once again.

Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Tama Tonga

B-Fab and Michin vs. Fatal Influence seemingly ended in a no contest after outside interference from Tatum Paxley, Jade Cargill, Bayley, Alexa Bliss, and a returning Charlotte Flair. The babyfaces were left standing tall. This certainly feels like the build-up for the Women's WarGames match.

Nick Aldis speaks with Chelsea Green and hypes her match against Liv Morgan at Crown Jewel. He makes it clear he's proud that Green is representing SmackDown as the WWE Women's Champion. Green admitted she's doubted herself in the past but believes that if she beats Morgan on Saturday, she's not a fluke and deserves to be there.

Liv Morgan interrupted and ran down Green, calling her a lucky, talentless charity case. Morgan said she'd prove all of Green's doubts in her head were true.

Byron Saxton interviewed Trick Williams backstage. It was teased that Damian Priest might be next in line for a shot at the United States Championship

Damian Priest defeated Nathan Frazer

WWE Sami Zayn goes to the ring to cut a promo. He's interrupted by Jimmy Uso, who's upset about what went down on Raw. Jimmy believed they were family and he should have been fighting with them against the 946 instead of fighting Reigns. Zayn said he wants the respect he deserves. Jimmy said things were now personal between him and Roman heading into Saturday

The 946 come out through the crowd and attack Jimmy Uso. Sami Zayn seemingly thinks about helping but leaves and lets Jimmy get beaten down instead

Kevin Owens defeated CM Punk in a No Holds Barred match

The Takedown on SI will have more detailed coverage of this episode of SmackDown on Friday evening.