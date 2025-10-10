WWE SmackDown Preview (10/10/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream
It’s the go-home edition of WWE SmackDown at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, ahead of Crown Jewel on Saturday.
Championships are a theme on this episode for the blue brand, with three different champions in action.
Sami Zayn will defend the United States Championship for the sixth straight week, and the open challenge theme sets up plenty of intriguing possibilities for his opponent.
Could it be The Miz, who denied Carmelo Hayes a rematch with Zayn by hitting his former partner with the Skull Crushing Finale following their official breakup? How about Australian native Grayson Waller? Or is there someone else that could give Zayn a run for his money?
Meanwhile, the WWE Tag Team Championships are on the line as The Wyatt Sicks defend against The Street Profits.
There have been teases of a rift between Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, and the entire Wyatt Sicks faction has had no issue questioning the loyalty of both men.
Can the former champions regain the gold? Or will Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis once again walk out with the titles?
Speaking of champions, WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton and Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer will team up to face Women’s United States Champion Giulia and business associate Kiana James.
Stratton and Vaquer are set to go one-on-one at Crown Jewel for the Women’s Crown Jewel Championship, but the question is, can they co-exist as tag team partners?
The two women have admitted their respect for the other, and they have a common goal of getting some revenge on Giulia and James after the latter stepped up to them a week ago.
Stipulation Match Set For WWE SmackDown
Also announced for SmackDown is Damian Priest vs. Aleister Black in a Last Man Standing Match.
This is the rubber match between Priest and Black, who have exchanged victories the past few months. Priest defeated Black by disqualification on the August 1 edition of SmackDown, while Black returned the favor with a win on the September 5 episode of SmackDown.
Who will be the last man standing in what figures to be a hard-hitting showdown?
Here is everything we know about tonight's episode of SmackDown in Perth:
Sami Zayn’s United States Title Open Challenge
Zayn has faced all comers since reintroducing the United States Title Open Challenge in a match against John Cena on the September 5 edition of SmackDown. With wins over Rey Fenix, Carmelo Hayes, Je’Von Evans, and Aleister Black to his credit, can Zayn stay on top in what figures to be yet another competitive match? Or will someone dethrone him as champ?
The Street Profits vs. The Wyatt Sicks (c) for the WWE Tag Team Championships
Despite competing in a talented tag team division, The Wyatt Sicks have entered their third month as champions after defeating The Street Profits for the titles back in July. Gacy and Lumis also scored the win against Ford and Dawkins at WWE Clash In Paris in August. Will the third time be the charm for The Street Profits?
Tiffany Stratton and Stephanie Vaquer vs. Giulia and Kiana James
Stratton vs. Vaquer at Crown Jewel may be one of the most anticipated women’s matches this year in WWE given the recent success of both superstars. However, they must work together against Giulia and James to be at 100 percent heading into their singles match.
Damian Priest vs. Aleister Black in a Last Man Standing Match
The rivalry between Priest and Black has escalated to the point where a normal match won’t suffice. Instead, they want to fight until there is only one of them left standing. For Priest, it’s all about rising back up the WWE ladder to perhaps get back into the world title picture. For Black, it could mean the same while allowing him to notch another signature win against what has been his top rival since returning to WWE in April.
How to Watch WWE SmackDown Tonight:
TV Channel: USA Network
Streaming: Fubo TV, Peacock, YouTube TV, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV
WWE SmackDown Time:
Time: 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PST
WWE SmackDown Location:
Location: RAC Center in Perth, Australia
Match Card (Announced):
Sami Zayn’s United States Title Open Challenge
The Street Profits vs. The Wyatt Sicks (c) for the WWE Tag Team Championships
Tiffany Stratton and Stephanie Vaquer vs. Giulia and Kiana James
Damian Priest vs. Aleister Black in a Last Man Standing Match
