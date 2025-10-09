Paul Heyman Responds To Braun Strowman With Brutal Social Media Post
If there's one thing Paul Heyman is never going to do it is back down from a spot of verbal jousting. And The Vision's Oracle has been at his imperious best once again in responding to Braun Strowman on social media.
This past Monday night on Raw, Heyman decreed that The Vision member Bronson Reed did what no other WWE Superstar in history had done before, and make Roman Reigns exit an arena on a stretcher.
Reed, of course, decimated OTC1 in a post-match wave of Tsunamis at Clash In Paris at the back end of August.
Strowman, meanwhile, was keen to remind the former Wiseman of his own destruction of Reigns.
The Monster Among Men Fired First in War of Words With Paul Heyman
Strowman and Reigns spent a large portion of 2017 trying to destroy each other, with the pair both vying for shots at Brock Lesnar's Universal Title. It was during this period that Strowman did what Heyman claimed had never been done before, and left Reigns staring at the arena lights while strapped to a stretcher.
Not only that, but Strowman defeated Reigns twice on PPV in 2017, first at Payback and then in an Ambulance Match at the phenomenally named Great Balls Of Fire.
Strowman captioned his post "yea ok oswald cobblepot," a reference to the real name of Batman villain The Penguin.
Heyman Fires Back At Strowman With 'Celebratory' Message
Obviously, Heyman wasn't going to take this correction or the Penguin based slight on his appearance lying down. Instead, the former Advocate fired back, celebrating Strowman. In his own typical way, of course.
In his post, Heyman wrote, “Dear Mr. Strowman, Your post was brought to my attention. I have nothing negative to say about you, nor to you sir. In fact, I am actually relieved and indeed celebratory to learn you’re still alive, something most of us didn’t realize and even fewer cared about. With love and respect, Paul Heyman."
Heyman also spent much of 2017 cowering from Strowman, who regularly left his client, then-Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, lying in a heap, usually under a crumpled announce table after powerslamming The Beast through it.
Despite his numerous demolition jobs on Lesnar, Strowman constantly came up short against the former UFC Heavyweight Champion, losing to him via pinfall at No Mercy in October, 2017 and failing to win the title in a classic fatal-four-way bout at SummerSlam the same year, involving Samoa Joe and Reigns.
It feels unlikely that Strowman - who has a new show, 'Everything On The Menu', debuting on USA Network on October 24 - will retreat following Heyman's withering putdown.
