Blake Monroe Discusses Decision To Join WWE, 'Death' Of Mariah May
Blake Monroe, formerly known as Mariah May, departed All Elite Wrestling back in May.
Her final match came back AEW Revolution, where she lost to Timeless Toni Storm in her rematch for the AEW Women's Championship. Appropriately enough, that match was billing as the 'Hollywood Ending' to their year long rivalry. Mariah May was never seen again, but Blake Monroe arrived in NXT just a few months later.
Monroe spoke with Bully Ray on Busted Open After Dark Tuesday night, and she was asked about her decision to make the jump to WWE.
“I had a fantastic experience [in AEW] and I did things that I’m so proud of and cherish. I had a really short contract and when it came to an end, there were positives and negatives. It got to the point in wrestling where, I did have an amazing story, but that was the one thing. I didn’t have much else. I just thought, ‘Is this everything I want?’"
Blake revealed that she was actually considering a move back to Japan, having spent most of 2023 overseas competing in Stardom.
When her AEW contract expired, Monroe said she was advised by those close to her to at least have a chat with representatives from WWE before making any final decisions.
"When I talked to them and they cared so much about The Glamour and all these different things. I was like, ‘Okay, now I do have a big choice to make.’"
Ultimately, the allure of getting to start an entirely new chapter to her professional wrestling career was too good an opportunity to pass up.
"There are so many women here. Women’s wrestling is very important in WWE. As a woman, that’s something I want to be a part of. All these different matches and possibilities, to me, it was a great deal. It was a challenge, and I want a challenge.”
Blake Monroe relished the opportunity to leave Mariah May behind
When Monroe debuted on the June 3 edition of NXT, she was not addressed by the name she used in AEW.
Very similar to reigning NXT Champion Ricky Saints, formerly known as Ricky Starks, WWE did not reveal her new ring name until a week later. While some fans were critical of the decision to move away from Mariah May, she welcomed the opportunity.
“If you’re familiar with my prior name, I feel like it was the end of a story, and I cherish that. It’s kind of cool that she died and that’s done. Mariah is my real name, and I wish I had never used that in wrestling because it’s weird. I did it and can’t change it. The chance to start something new, and with WWE, we’re going to make this new thing and make it a megastar. Week by week, we do that. I love it."
The name Blake Monroe is also a tribute to her niece. She still holds onto fond memories the two of them watching WWE together.
"While ‘Blake’ is more serious... it’s unisex, and Monroe is so pretty, but a little gimmicky. I thought putting the two together was different. The name was a little controversial, which I like because people are talking about me.” h/t Fightful.
Monroe last competed at NXT No Mercy, where she lost a Weaponized Cage Match to Jordynne Grace. The Glamour did appear Tuesday night on NXT Showdown and made it clear she was targeting Sol Ruca's NXT Women's North American Championship.
