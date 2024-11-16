WWE SmackDown Results (11/11/24): OG Bloodline Gets Crushed, New Bloodline Gets A New Member, Reigns Gets Denied
Who is going to be the fifth man for the OG Bloodline and the New Bloodline? The hunt continued on Friday's edition of WWE SmackDown from Milwaukee.
The Usos and Sami Zayn were talking backstage when Jimmy declared that Roman Reigns was on his way to the arena to discuss the search for their final teammate. Zayn had a thought and made a beeline to go search for the individual.
The trio went to Reigns' locker room to let him know there was no one willing to team with them. Solo Sikoa and the rest of the New Bloodline made their way to the ring. Reigns got upset and led his group to the ring.
The OG Bloodline was getting the better end of the exchange as Reigns helped Zayn with a spear to Sikoa, which left Reigns and Jacob Fatu alone in the ring with the crowd on their feet, chanting "OTC".
Then out of no where, Bronson Reed jumped Reigns from behind.
Reigns got to the outside and got the better of Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa. He got back in the ring and Superman Punched Fatu and Reed. Then Sikoa came and Samoan Spiked Reigns. He ordered Fatu to do his triple jump moonsault and Reed squashed Reigns with a Tsunami.
Jey Uso told Reigns, who was grimacing in agony, that it's time to make the call. Who will get the call?
Well, we found out after Nia Jax retained the WWE Women's Title over Naomi when Reigns grabbed his phone and said to call The Wiseman, Paul Heyman.
But, the phone was disconnected to the shock of Reigns as the phone dropped as it said it was out of service.
Cody Rhodes began SmackDown looking for Kevin Owens after the latter injured Orton with a vicious piledriver on last week's show, which ended sending "The Viper" off in an ambulance in which he was diagnosed with a neck injury.
Rhodes wanted Owens to come to the ring. Instead, the WWE Undisputed Champion got SmackDown GM Nick Aldis.
Aldis said Owens isn't allowed in the building and won't be allowed on the show until things are resolved internally.
Owens posted a video later in the show declaring that he was just doing his job when he took out Orton. He proclaimed he'll show up to next week's show in Salt Lake City and do what he's paid to do when he meets Rhodes face-to-face.
In regards to last week's announcement by Aldis about a Women's United States Champion being crowned, a 12-woman tournament began on the show. The first round will consist of four, triple threat matches. The finals will take place at Saturday Night's Main Event on Saturday, Dec. 14.
The first match of the tourney began with former WWE Women's Champion Bayley advancing by defeating B-Fab and Candice LeRae.
After dispatching Berto with a BFT to remain the U.S. Champion, LA Knight was viciously attacked by the returning Shinsuke Nakamura, who came out with a new look as he was dressed in a Samurai outfit.