WWE SmackDown Results [12/20/24]: Kevin Owens Issues Warning To WWE Management, Sikoa Accepts Reigns' Challenge
SmackDown was back at the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut Friday night. The episode was filmed last week ahead of Saturday Night's Main Event, which meant that follow up from that show was limited.
Much of the episode this week was centered around Solo Sikoa with his battle against Roman Reigns for the Ula Fala just weeks away. At the same time The Bloodline has beef with LA Knight, Andrade and Apollo Crews they need to deal with and now Drew McIntyre is lurking around the corner.
Kevin Owens did appear via video package to address his attack last week on Cody Rhodes and he delivered a stark warning to WWE management that the worst is yet to come.
Carmelo Hayes and Braun Strowman squared off again, Johnny Gargano faced Alex Shelley in a student vs. mentor match- up and the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles were on the line!
Full SmackDown Match and Segment Results:
- The New Bloodline opened up the show with an in-ring promo segment. Solo Sikoa formally accepted Roman Reigns' challenge for Tribal Combat on the Raw Netflix premiere coming up January 6. Solo promised to walk into the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles as the Tribal Chief and leave as the Tribal Chief.
- Drew McIntyre's music hit and the former World Champion made his way down to the ring. He asked Solo if he like what he did to Sami Zayn and the Usos. He asked if Solo lays awake at night wondering when the Scottish Warrior is going to come for him for costing him the WWE Championship at Clash at the Castle. Drew says he's torn over whether to attack or let Solo finish off Roman Reigns for good. He proposes to let Sikoa settle his business with The OTC and then they can settle their business afterward.
- Before Sikoa could respond, Jimmy Uso dragged McIntyre out of the ring and began whaling on him with his crutch. LA Knight, Andrade and Apollo Crews then rushed the ring to get the jump on the Bloodline ahead of their six-man tag team match.
- The Bloodline def. LA Knight, Andrade & Apollo Crews after Shinsuke Nakamura emerged to deliver a Kinshasa to Knight. That opened the door for Sikoa to drop Crews with a spinning Uranage and then the Samoan Spike for the victory.
- Alex Shelley tells Byron Saxton that after knowing Johnny Gargano for nearly 20 years, he finally unveiled his true colors. Shelley says tonight he'll take care of Gargano alone and challenges him to truly face him one-on-one.
- A video package airs that recapped Chelsea Green capturing the Women's United States Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event.
- WWE airs the footage of Kevin Owens attacking Cody Rhodes after Saturday Night's Main Event went off the air. He delivered a package piledriver on the WWE Champion which resulted in him being carried out of the arena on a stretcher. Corey Graves says Rhodes is home resting after x-rays came back negative for a fracture, but the American Nightmare did suffer cervical swelling.
- Kevin Owens appeared backstage and said what happened to Cody was not his fault but that there are many other people to blame after he was screwed out of the WWE Championship. He called it a travesty that he's not the Champion and he stole the winged eagle title belt because he deserves it. Owens warns Triple H, Nick Aldis and all the higher ups in WWE that there is only so far a man can be pushed before he snaps. The good news is that he hasn't snapped yet. Things can always get worse and what he does next is on everyone in charge.
- Braun Strowman was a guest on the Grayson Waller Effect. He was dressed as Santa and passed out some free swag to the audience on his way to the ring. Grayson said it was nice of Strowman to help all the poor people in Hartford. He pitches a "Brains and Braun" partnership between Strowman and A-Town Down Under. The pitch does not go over well.
- Carmelo Hayes comes down and blames his loss to Braun last week on him not being ready. He calls Strowman a big ugly dumb Santa Claus b----! Melo says he may lose but he'll never quit and challenged Strowman to a rematch. Braun then starts destroying parts of Waller's expensive new set to clear the ring.
- Hayes defeated Strowman by baiting him into a fight outside the ring. Braun did not keep track of the referee's 10-count and did not get back into the ring in time, which gave Melo the win vis count out.
- Candice LeRae tells Tiffany Stratton to stay backstage during the main event and prep for a party to celebrate herself and Nia Jax wining the Women's Tag Team Championship.
- Braun Strowman runs into Legado Del Fantasma and Pretty Deadly backstage, which distracted him long enough for Carmelo Hayes to hit him from behind with a steel chair. Strowman gets up quickly and marches after Hayes even more pissed off than he was before.
- Johnny Gargano defeated Alex Shelley after he rolled through a top rope crossbody and grabbed Shelley's tights for extra leverage on a cradle for the three-count.
- Bianca Belair & Naomi successfully defended the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships against Nia Jax & Candice LeRae. Jax was busted open after hitting her head on the ring post. Bianca hit a 450 splash on Nia for a close two-count, which prompted Tiffany Stratton to come down ringside with her MITB briefcase in hand. Jax grabbed the case in an attempt to use it to her advantage but got knocked off the ring apron. Naomi than hit a split-legged moonsault on Candice for the win.
