WWE Rumors: McIntyre's WWE Championship Plans, Tessa Blanchard, WWE ID International Expansion
Drew is due.
As always, The Takedown on SI does not imply that all of the following are facts, but speculates on the latest gossip and rumors in professional wrestling. Take these with a grain of salt.
- Drew McIntyre has gotten a lot of backstage praise for his viral promo on Busted Open. The Scottish Psychopath is apparently getting a big push in 2025, as he should. If his recent TikTok comments foreshadow his future, he'll likely have a program with WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes.
MORE: Drew McIntyre: No Plans to 'Shut The F--- Up' About Pitch For 2025 Dream Match
- In a recent interview with A2theK, PROGRESS co-owner Lee McAteer praised his relationship with WWE and hinted that he's open to discussing his promotion becoming WWE ID affiliated. So far, only US based promotions have that distinction but that will likely change soon.
- Former TNA World Champion Tessa Blanchard made headlines when she returned to the promotion at TNA Final Resolution. Lance Storm was backstage and said he saw nothing but positive reactions to her return, adding that if there were people that didn't agree with her presence, they didn't show it.
- Dave Meltzer mentioned on Wrestling Observer Radio that although AEW doesn't have any more Rampage shows scheduled after the end of year, that doesn't mean it couldn't pop up on another channel or come back as Shockwave.
If you have any pro wrestling rumors you want to share with The Takedown, send them to Dariel Figueroa (@figgyflow) on X.
The Latest On WWE, AEW, & More
WWE Announces Newest Member Of Raw Roster During Star-Studded Netflix Kickoff Show
WWE SmackDown Preview (12/20/24): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
Dominik Mysterio Names The Four Wrestlers He'd Want Beside Him In A Bar Fight
Published