WWE SmackDown Results [8/29/25]: Sami Zayn Wins Men's United States Championship
For the first time in his accomplished WWE career, Sami Zayn can now call himself the Men's United States Champion.
The Underdog from the Underground defeated Solo Sikoa Friday night on SmackDown to bring the former Tribal Chief's first run with the title to a screeching halt at 62 days.
Tala Tonga, JC Mateo and Tonga Loa did everything they could to try and keep the U.S. Title with the Family Tree, but Jimmy Uso and Jacob Fatu would come to the aid of the Honorary Uce during Friday's main event.
As Big Jim and Fatu fought the MFTs away from the ring, Zayn would take down Sikoa with an exploder suplex and two Helluva kicks to capture his first WWE singles championship in over a year.
Sami's victory could mark the first of many title changes this weekend with Clash in Paris going down on Sunday. New No. 1 Contenders for the WWE Tag Team Championships were crowned Friday night when The Street Profits took on Melo Don't Miz, and John Cena went face-to-face with Logan Paul one final time before their showdown at the París La Défense Arena.
Here's everything you may have missed from the Clash in Paris go-home edition of WWE SmackDown from Lyon, France.
WWE SmackDown Match & Segment Results:
Logan Paul kicked off the show to a chorus of boos from a very loud crowd in Lyon. The Maverick regaled the audience with a tall tale of how his very presence in WWE was the catalyst for landing the massive media rights deals with Netflix and ESPN. He said he's not a parasite, he's was a disruptor and the future of professional wrestling.
John Cena soon made his way to the ring and he once again cooked his Clash in Paris opponent on the microphone, calling him a Dollar Store version of the Dr. of Thuganomics. He said the WWE Universe can sniff out a fake and that they see through Logan Paul. His influence is not what it once was and now he's using the company as a new revenue stream.
Cena then taught The Maverick a lesson in respect. He found the young man from Brussels that he humiliated and turned into an internet meme earlier this year, and apologized for his actions.
Bo Dallas interrupted a backstage interview with the Street Profits & B-Fab. The man behind the Uncle Howdy masked questioned whether the bong between Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins was truly as strong as they believed it to be. He said if they came for the Wyatt Sicks and failed, they'd soon find out if they really were brothers.
Alexa Bliss defeated Chelsea Green. This was supposed to be a bout for the Women's Tag Team Championships, but a pre-match attack by Green and Alba Fyre left Charlotte Flair unable to compete. Chelsea and Alexa had a fun impromptu singles match that Bliss won with a high leverage roll up after Green had slipped out of Sister Abigail. Both Bliss and Charlotte were laid out after the match was over.
After watching an Aleister Black vignette, where he promised to exacerbate the violence he inflicts moving forward, Damian Priest was interviewed by Cathy Kelley. Priest made a promise that Black and himself would meet in the ring again real soon, and when they do, it's going to be The Archer of Infamy that doles out as much pain as possible.
Michin defeated Kiana James to earn a Women's United States Championship opportunity. James attempted to crack Michin in the head with her purse moments after the opening bell had rung, but she was able to duck out of the way. Michin they snuck behind Kiana with a school boy roll up and pinned her just six seconds into the match. Giulia and James attacked Michin after she won and smashed her face into the steel ring steps.
Drew McIntyre called Randy Orton out to the ring to have a chat about what happened to him a week ago. The Scottish Warrior wanted to know why The Viper gave him an RKO. Did he do it because of what happened at SummerSlam or did he do it for Cody Rhodes? Randy said he did it because McIntyre is a prick.
That was all Drew needed to hear as he hit Orton with a Glasgow Kiss and the fight was on. Security personnel rushed down to the ring to separate both men, but many of them ended up taking an RKO, including WWE producer Hurricane Helms.
Back from commercial break, Randy Orton was in Nick Aldis' office apologizing for attacking the show's security guards. He said sometimes it just feels good to be bad and he gifted the SmackDown GM a bottle of Fireball whiskey. R-Truth then showed up to try and take the bottle.
The Street Profits defeated Melo Don't Miz to become the new No. 1 Contenders for the WWE Tag Team Championships. The Wyatt Sicks would swarm the ringside area toward the end of the match, which spooked The Miz. He froze just as Melo was going for a tag and that allowed the Profits to put Hayes down with the Revelation to win the match. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins will challenge Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis at Clash in Paris.
Jade Cargill found Tiffany Stratton backstage and informed her that Nick Aldis made her the No. 1 Contender for the WWE Women's Championship after she picked up the win in last week's main event tag team match. A date for their next match, however, was not set.
Sami Zayn defeated Solo Sikoa to become the new Men's United States Champion! Jacob Fatu and Jimmy Uso would come to Sami's aid during the match to help even the odds and fight off the MFTs. Once it was a true one-on-one fight, Zayn took Sikoa down with two Helluva Kicks to win his first United States Championship.
