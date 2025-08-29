Cody Rhodes And Brandi Rhodes Announce Surprise Birth Of Daughter
The Nightmare Family is growing, as Cody Rhodes and Brandi Rhodes have announced the birth of their second child, surprising wrestling fans around the world.
The Undisputed WWE Champion hasn't been on television since the SmackDown after SummerSlam, when Drew McIntyre took him out with a Claymore. This was presumably setting up a match at WWE Clash in Paris, though he has not returned to television. Rhodes had won the title back from John Cena earlier that weekend in a critically acclaimed street fight.
It was widely speculated his absence was due to his involvement in the new "Street Fighter" film, but it appears to go beyond that.
Brandi Rhodes shared the news on social media Friday morning, shocking the wrestling world, including a picture of the baby girl's hand.
"Welcome to the world Leilani Ella Runnels. We are in love. Thank you God for answered prayers. Cody + Brandi + Libby + Lani = ❤️" the former AEW CBO said. It was previously publicly unknown that she was pregnant.
The Rhodes Family Expands
Cody and Brandi first met in WWE while she was performing as a ring announcer, and they married one another in 2013. They would both leave WWE in 2016, working across the independent circuit, TNA, and Ring of Honor with one another before their biggest venture together: AEW.
The two would become instrumental members of the foundational AEW launch crew, with Cody serving as an Executive Vice President and Brandi earning the Chief Branding Officer title. They would also be active performers in the company until their departures at the beginning of 2022. During this time, they would star in a reality TV show together, "Rhodes to the Top," airing on Warner Bros. Discovery networks.
Brandi has not returned to the industry since leaving AEW in a formal capacity, aside from a few cameos in WWE. She appeared on Cody's podcast three months ago, and at no point during it was it mentioned she was pregnant.
Cody, however, would go on to become one of WWE's top stars, returning to the company at WrestleMania 38 in a surprise match against Seth Rollins. He would then go on to headline WrestleMania 39, XL, and 41, winning the world title in Philadelphia in 2024 for the very first time.
It is unclear when Rhodes is set to return to TV, though it is widely believed he will play some role in the upcoming WrestlePalooza show in Indianapolis on Sept. 20.
Prior to Leilani, they welcomed their first daughter together in June of 2021, Liberty.
