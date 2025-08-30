WWE Clash In Paris Card Officially Set Following Friday Night SmackDown
The card for Sunday's Clash in Paris Premium Live Event is officially set.
A sixth match was added to the show Friday night on SmackDown after The Street Profits defeated Melo Don't Miz to become the new No. 1 Contender's for the WWE Tag Team Championships.
Ghosts from The Miz's past returned to haunt him as Uncle Howdy and The Wyatt Sicks swarmed the ring as both teams fought for the right to challenge for their gold. The sight of the men who once kidnapped him caused a momentary lapse in focus for The Miz, right as Carmelo Hayes was coming in for a much-needed tag.
The Profits would capitalize off the distraction by knocking The Miz off the ring apron and then hitting their Revelation combo finisher on Melo to score the pinfall.
Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins will now face off against Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis with the WWE Tag Team Championships on the line at Clash in Paris, but their victory came with a warning.
Prior to becoming the No. 1 Contenders, Ford and Dawkins were told by Bo Dallas that if they came for the Wyatt Sicks, their bond with one another would truly be tested if they failed.
Gacy and Lumis defeated The Street Profits on the July 11 edition of SmackDown to win the WWE Tag Team Championships. Ford and Dawkins' well-earned rematch is the third title match that will take place inside of the París La Défense Arena this Sunday.
Seth Rollins will also defend his World Heavyweight Championship against three of the top Raw Superstars in a Fatal 4-Way Match, while Becky Lynch puts her Women's Intercontinental Championship on the line against WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella.
John Cena will also wrestling one of the final matches of his career when he headlines the show against social media megastar Logan Paul.
Full WWE Clash in Paris Card:
John Cena vs. Logan Paul
Seth Rollins (c) vs. CM Punk vs. Jey Uso vs. LA Knight for the World Heavyweight Championship
Becky Lynch (c) vs. Nikki Bella for the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship
The Wyatt Sicks (c) vs. The Street Profits for the WWE Tag Team Championship
Roman Reigns vs. Bronson Reed
Sheamus vs. Rusev in a Good Ol Fashioned Donnybrook Match
