WWE SmackDown Results [5/9/25]: Cena Roasts Orton, Bliss Returns & Jax Beats Cargill
John Cena had a lot to get off his chest Friday night on SmackDown.
24 hours out from his WWE Championship defense against Randy Orton at Backlash, the Never Seen 17-Time World Champion held absolutely nothing back when talking about his long-time rival.
Cena promised that Saturday night in Randy's hometown of St. Louis, the legend of The Viper and the childhood of WWE fans across the globe will both die.
Fans will have the opportunity to choose between John Cena and Randy Orton one final time at Backlash, and the Champ is ready to hand out some life lessons to those who side with Apex Predator. Life isn't fair, winners write the history books and Randy Orton is a liar.
Cena says the person he's been lying to the most over the years is himself and he put it in simple terms of hustle, loyalty and respect.
He claimed that the only reason that Randy Orton has his job in WWE is because of his family name, not because he worked hard to get where he is in his career. He called The Viper the greatest at wasting his potential and said that Orton is not loyal to WWE. He's just been collecting a paycheck all these years.
The undisputed Greatest of All-Time then said that fans cannot count on Orton to rescue the WWE Championship at Backlash, because Randy cannot be counted on to do anything. Cena said after Saturday night, Orton will be nothing more than his 2006 drug test... a failure.
That's a line that had to strike a nerve. Luckily for Randy, he didn't have to wait long to issue a receipt. He appeared out of nowhere to drop Cena with another RKO to close the show.
Here's everything you may have missed from Friday night's show in Dayton, OH:
WWE SmackDown Results:
LA Knight and Damian Priest defeated Solo Sikoa and United States Champion Jacob Fatu. In a classic case of 'can they co-exist', Knight and Priest were able to keep things together long enough to pick up a tag team victory. Things started to break down as each man began to fight over who was going to finish off Fatu, when Solo snuck a tag and looked to steal the win. His plan backfired when the Megastar ducked a Samoan Spike and stomped out Sikoa with a thunderous BFT.
There would be no celebration as Priest and Knight came to blows almost immediately after the bell rang. Fatu would re-emerge and take tout both men. Just when it looked as the U.S. Champion would stand tall, Drew McIntyre came out of nowhere and dropped Fatu with a Claymore.
We saw an earlier backstage segment where Chelsea Green and her Secret Hervice were holding a eulogy, or eulogirly as Green called it, for her Women's U.S. Title reign in the office of SmackDown GM Nick Aldis. Both he and Zelina Vega interrupted them, which sent Green flying off the handle. When she mentioned that Vega wouldn't understand why Piper Niven and Alba Fyre cared so much, because she didn't have any friends, Vega issued a challenge for a tag team match featuring her 'non-existent' friend.
We heard from Aleister Black for the first time since his return. WWE ran a pre-recorded promo where Black said he was no longer the man who will speak in riddles. He called himself the consequences that WWE needed and claimed to have a new calling that goes beyond good versus evil. Black mentioned Carmelo Hayes, saying he hadn't quite figured him out yet... or maybe he has. They'll meet later in the night.
Santos Escobar orchestrated a backstage attack against Rey Fenix. After he was laid out by Los Garza, Andrade rushed to check on him. A tag team match was then announced for later in the night.
Women's United States Champion Zelina Vega & Alexa Bliss defeated Chelsea Green & Piper Niven. Little Miss Bliss was introduced as Vega's surprise opponent and the Ohio native received a great reaction from the Dayton crowd. It was a triumphant return to action for the five-time Women's Champion, who picked up the win for her team after connecting with a Sister Abigail on Chelsea Green.
Charlotte Flair returned for the first time since WrestleMania 41. She told the Dayton crowd that fresh off the greatest women's match in the history of the 'Showcase of the Immortals', The Queen was ready to reveal her path back to winning the WWE Women's Championship. That line was strongly booed by the audience. Charlotte said if they kept it up, she would leave and never come back. You can probably guess what happened next.
Flair slammed the mic down and stormed out of the ring, only to be met by another kind of storm. Jade Cargill made her way to the ring and told Charlotte, before she left, to get to the back of the line.
Back from commercial break, we see Charlotte arguing with SmackDown GM Nick Aldis. He told the Queen to be a leader and not throw a temper tantrum when things don't go her way. Just as Flair reached her car, she ran into Alexa Bliss who said they needed to have a chat.
Nia Jax defeated Jade Cargill to become the No. 1 Contender for the WWE Women's Championship. Cargill suffered an extremely rare loss after Naomi got involved in her business once again. Naomi blindsided WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton, who was ringside to watch the match, and the distraction gave Jax a window to take advantage. She first dropped Cargill to the mat, then landed a massive senton and an Annihilator to earn her shot at the gold.
Fraxiom defeated the Street Profits in a non-title match. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins were no where near 100 percent following their TLC match a couple of weeks back, but Nathan Frazer and Axiom wanted a chance to prove themselves and GM Nick Aldis granted that request. The heavily taped up Profits gave it everything they had, but Tez ultimately feel victim to the Catapulta Infernal. Both teams shook hands after the match.
Alesiter Black defeated Carmelo Hayes. These two had a highly competitive match-up, but things went off the rails when The Miz tried to lend an assist to the newly dubbed 'HIMth Wonder of the World." Miz hopped on the ring apron to distract Black, but ended up eating a misfired forearm from his tag partner. Aleister then rolled up Hayes to steal the win and popped up to deliver a swift Black Mass to The Miz as he rushed the ring after the final bell.
The Motor City Machine Guns met Fraxiom backstage and congratulated them on their big win, but both teams were suddenly jumped by #DIY. Tommaso Ciampa said Fraxiom earned nothing, they just took advantage of the damage done by Gargano and himself during TLC.
Andrade & Rey Fenix defeated Los Garza. This was another highly competitive match that went sour due to outside interference. Santos Escobar attempted to help Berto pick up the win, but ended up keeping the referee out of position for the winning three count. Andrade would capitalize by delivering the Message to Berto, after Fenix took flight to take out Angel outside of the ring. Berto was highly upset after the loss and walked away from Escobar.
John Cena roasted Randy Orton on the microphone. The Never Seen 17-Time World Champion had the chance to say his final peace ahead of Backlash and told the WWE Universe that tomorrow night in St. Louis, the legend of Randy Orton will die. After his promo, a masked Randy Orton rushed the ring for an RKO, but Cena countered into an Attitude Adjustment.
It turned out, however, that The Viper was a step ahead and sent a decoy into the ring first. As Cena celebrated finally getting one over on Randy, the real Orton snuck up behind him and planted the WWE Champion with another RKO out of nowhere. He then celebrated with the WWE Championship to close the show.