Alexa Bliss Returns on WWE SmackDown & Needs to 'Chat' With Charlotte Flair
Little Miss Bliss is back!
Alexa Bliss made her return to action on Friday night's episode of SmackDown in Dayton. The Ohio native was introduced as a surprise tag team partner for Women's United States Champion Zelina Vega, and the pair would go on to defeat Chelsea Green and Piper Niven.
This was a match that was set up earlier in the day in GM Nick Aldis' office. Green and her Secret Hervice were holding a eulogy for Chelsea's Women's United States Championship reign, when they were interrupted by Aldis and Vega. This led to an exchange of insults that escalated to a challenge for a tag team bout.
Alexa received a spectacular reaction from the crowd in Dayton, just a quick drive away from her hometown of Columbus, and she would end up securing the win after she hit Chelsea with a Sister Abigail.
The WWE Universe had not seen Alexa since she competed inside the Women's Elimination Chamber Match back on March 1. She had just returned from a two-year hiatus at the Royal Rumble a month prior.
Many believed that Bliss would be in line for a push ahead of WrestleMania 41, but was reportedly held up in creative purgatory due to an injury to Uncle Howdy. It was highly expected that Alexa would be involved with the Wyatt Sicks at some point in the near future, but there was an interesting development Friday that could take her in a different direction.
Charlotte Flair also returned to SmackDown on Friday. The Queen attempted to cut a promo, but was heavily booed and she ended up storming out of the arena. When Flair reached her car backstage, Alexa Bliss was there waiting on her.
Alexa said that she and her former rival needed to have a chat. A situation that is certainly worth monitoring.
