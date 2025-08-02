WWE SmackDown Results [8/1/25]: John Cena Ends Heel Run, Jelly Roll Gets Physical
And just like that, all has been forgiven.
The final Friday Night SmackDown before WWE SummerSlam is officially in the books and the show kicked-off with a shocking announcement from the reigning WWE Champion.
John Cena said he finally received the wake up call that he needed and he is leaving all the B.S. from his heel run in the past. The real John Cena is back and he's ready to give Cody Rhodes everything he has this Sunday night at MetLife Stadium.
Multi-time Grammy nominated artist Jelly Roll got a beating he wasn't prepared for, but came back for vengeance by the end of the night. Giulia was able to retain her Women's United States Championship over Zelina Vega, Solo Sikoa attempted to spring a trap on Jimmy Uso and Damian Priest fell victim to another vicious assault from Aleister Black.
Here's everything you may have missed from Friday Night's go-home edition of SmackDown from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.
WWE SmackDown Results:
John Cena opened up the show to a thunderous, albeit mixed, reaction from the crowd in Newark. He was immediately interrupted by his opponent at SummerSlam on Sunday. As soon as Cody Rhodes made his way to the ring, the WWE Champion shocked the American Nightmare and the WWE Universe with an announcement.
The old John Cena is back! The Never Seen 17-Time World Champion said that Cody Rhodes gave him the wake up call he needed when he forced him into signing the contract for their Street Fight at SummerSlam a couple weeks back.
Cena said he was talked into abandoning his principles to create shocking television and was then left alone to perpetuate his lies. No more Rock, no more Travis Scott and no more B.S. The WWE Champion is once again living by hustle, loyalty and respect and if Cody Rhodes wants some at SummerSlam, then he can come get some!
The American Nightmare smiled as Cena delivered his speech. Rhodes welcomed his old mentor back, cracked open a couple of beers and shared a toast with the 'Greatest of All Time'.
Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre were shown assaulting Jelly Roll during one of his training sessions earlier in the day on Friday.
Giulia defeated Zelina Vega to retain the Women's United States Championship. This was a solid back-and-forth contest that saw Vega pull out all the stops to win back the title she lost to the Beautiful Madness. Zelina shocked all of Newark when she kicked-out of the Glorious Driver. She later had Giulia in position for a moonsault, but she was able to get her knees up to block. Giulia then connected with a Northern Lights Bomb to retain the gold.
Los Garza defeated Psycho Clown and Mr. Iguana to retain the AAA World Tag Team Championships. They may not have won the match, but Mr. Iguana and La Yesca were the real winners in the hearts of everyone packed into the Prudential Center. The duo were massively over, but the support of the crowd could not lift them to victory as Angel and Berto retained their titles with their double gorilla press slam on Psycho Clown.
Damian Priest defeated Aleister Black via disqualification. This personal and physical battle ended up spilling out to the ringside area and that's where things completely came off the rails. After Black missed on a moonsault attempt, Priest delivered a huge shoulder tackle that sent him flying across the announcer's desk. Aleister would respond by throwing a chair in Damian's face, forcing the ref to call for the bell. Black would continue his assault after the match, delivering a Black Mass kick that sent Priest falling overtop the steel ring steps.
WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton and Jade Cargill were shown chatting backstage. Jade said she didn't need Tiffany's help with the Secret Hervice last week, but Stratton wasn't going to take any chances. She didn't want Cargill to have any excuses for why she won't be able to put a stop to Tiffy Time at SummerSlam. Jade said nothing is going to keep her from winning the WWE Women's Championship.
Tala Tonga defeated Jimmy Uso. Big Jim took the fight straight to the nearly 7-foot tall monster, but Tala's long reach paid dividends in the closing moments of this match. Jimmy was able to get the big man down with a spear, but he was caught by the neck when he went for the Uso Splash. Tongo got to his feet and dropped Jimmy with a massive choke slam for the win.
Solo Sikoa and all of his MFT's then attempted to catch Jimmy in a trap. The United States Champion orchestrated for a steel cage to be lowered around the ring, but Jacob Fatu would rush down and break things up before the cage fully hit the door. Sikoa and Tala fled the scene, leaving Fatu alone to decimate Tonga Loa and JC Mateo. He hit a Mighty Moonsault on both men before staring solo down.
Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss were interviewed backstage by Cathy Kelley. They said they are still not friends, but they respect each other and have each other's back heading into SummerSlam. Alexa said Charlotte doesn't like the 'F word'. The Queen said it's best not to put a label on their partnership.
Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul closed out the show with an in-ring promo segment and talked a great deal of trash about Jelly Roll. That was until a car pulled up backstage. The Grammy nominated artist got out still favoring his jaw after getting Claymored earlier in the night, but he wasn't alone this time.
A very pissed off Randy Orton hopped out of the driver seat and both men made their way down to the ring. A brief brawl broke out between all four men before over a dozen security guards separated them. Orton, still hot, RKO'd two of the guards. He left a third alone, only for Jelly Roll to drop him with a choke slam to finish off the night.
