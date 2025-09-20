WWE SmackDown Results [9/19/25]: Lesnar Attacks Corey Graves, McIntyre Stands Tall
Brock Lesnar was apparently in no mood to talk Friday night in Toledo, Ohio.
The Beast was scheduled for a sit-down interview with Michael Cole on SmackDown, but that did not happen. Lesnar instead attempted to assault Cole, before his broadcast partner came to the rescue. Unfortunately for Corey Graves, no good deed goes unpunished.
It was pretty clear that Lesnar was only at the show to deliver one final message to John Cena ahead of Wrestlepalooza Saturday night. The very show where Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre will battle for the WWE Championship in the main event.
The American Nightmare and The Scottish Warrior put pen to paper on their match contract, before the proceedings quickly escalated into violence... as they often do in WWE.
McIntyre had an opportunity to put Rhodes head first through the commentary desk once again, but showed restraint in the end. All he's wanted for the past few years was one legitimate opportunity at the WWE Championship, and he wasn't about to blow it by putting Cody back on the shelf.
Drew did just enough damage to let Rhodes know that his second reign with the WWE Championship is in serious jeopardy at Wrestlepalooza. Here's everything else you may have missed from Friday's go-home edition of SmackDown.
Full SmackDown Match & Segment Results:
Michael Cole opened up the show on commentary by announcing that he was scheduled to interview Brock Lesnar, and that The Beast wanted to do it right at the start of the show. Cole got up from the desk to head to the back when Brock's music hit. Lesnar made his way down to the ring with a not so pleasant look in his eyes.
Brock immediately hoisted Cole onto his shoulders and began to parade him around the ring. He eventually tossed him inside, where it was clear he had hostile intentions. Corey Graves would quickly get in between Cole and Lesnar, and he would pay the price for his bravery. Brock gave Graves an F-5 before grabbing the camera and shouting that he's coming for Cena's blood at Wrestlepalooza. He'd soon return to the ring to give Graves a second F-5.
Back from a commercial break, fans saw Brock leaving the arena when he ran into Paul Heyman, who was flanked by Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. Lesnar told Heyman that they should talk, before walking away. SmackDown GM Nick Aldis then approached The Vision and said he didn't want any trouble tonight. The Oracle promised they were just there to enjoy the show.
Michael Cole returned to the commentary desk and declared that has never felt that helpless before in his life, and questioned whether Cena could do anything to stop Lesnar at Wrestlepalooza. The Miz took Corey Graves place at the desk ahead of the Women's Tag Team Championship Match
Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss defeated Chelsea Green & Alba Fyre to retain the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles. There were moments in this match where it looked like the titles could change hands, but Flair and Bliss stunned their challengers with a double Natural Selection out of nowhere and The Queen pinned Green to pick up the victory.
Bo Dallas once again tried to drive a wedge between Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. He approached Dawkins backstage and said that he was a guide for lost souls. Dallas claimed he was willing to listen to Dawkins, unlike his tag team partner. A furious Montez ran in and put his hands on Dallas, only for Erick Rowan to appear and take down both Profits with his hammer.
Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed defeated Fraxiom. It turns out The Vision was not at SmackDown to just enjoy the show. They attacked Fraxiom in order to send a message to The Usos, and Nick Aldis ended up booking an impromptu match. The former NXT Tag Team Champions gave Bron and Bronson everything they had, but when Axiom went for a top rope Spanish Fly on Reed, he was thrown off right into a spear by Breakker. Reed then hit the Tsunami on Nathan Frazer to score the three count.
Nia Jax had an in-ring promo segment that was quickly interrupted by Tiffany Stratton and Jade Cargill. They both wanted a piece of the Irresistible Force after her blindside attack last week. Dozens of security personnel ran to the ring to keep things from getting physical and Nick Aldis appeared to book a triple threat match for the WWE Women's Championship next Friday night on SmackDown.
Sami Zayn defeated Carmelo Hayes to retain the Men's United States Championship. Melo finally got his shot at the U.S. Title and he was determined not to miss. He put together an absolutely tremendous showing, but once slight miscalculation on a Nothing But Net attempt opened the door for Zayn to hit Melo with a big boot in the center of the ring. Sami followed up with a Blue Thunder Bomb to retain his championship.
Damian Priest is through playing games with Aleister Black. He marched into Nick Aldis office and demanded a rematch. Poor Kit Wilson, who was having a conversation with Aldis when Priest burst in, picked the wrong time to speak up and ended up getting thrown through a wall.
WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre signed their contract for Wrestlepalooza, making it official that they will main event the show on Saturday night. McIntyre hit Rhodes with a cheap shot Glasgow Kiss and the two brawled to end the show, with the Scottish Warrior standing tall.
