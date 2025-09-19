Seth Rollins Provides WWE Contract Update And Talks Retirement Plans
2025 has been the year of Seth Rollins in WWE.
The current WWE World Heavyweight Champion has wrestled and won in the main event of WrestleMania 41, won the Money in the Bank briefcase, successfully cashed in the Money in the Bank briefcase on his arch rival CM Punk to win the world title, developed a brand new faction with The Vision, and much more.
Rollins is an MVP player in WWE and has been since joining the main roster in 2012. So what does the future hold for Rollins? He plans on being in the wrestling business for quite some time.
In an interview on Nightcap, Rollins spoke about his future in pro wrestling and revealed that he has a couple years left on his WWE deal. Rollins also said that he'll be involved in wrestling forever, but didn't commit to wrestling into his 50s.
“I don’t know if I want to do it into my 50s. I have a couple of years left on my contract in WWE. My daughter is four-and-a-half, almost five. I wouldn’t mind spending some extra time with her in a few years. We’ll see what happens."- Seth Rollins
Rollins continued:
"I love this business; I’ve given my entire life to it, it’s given me a great life. I met my wife through this business, I have my daughter because I met my wife through this business. I’m able to provide jobs at my wrestling school down in Iowa for other people. I’ve built a mini-empire out of this industry. I imagine in some capacity I will stay involved one way or another for as long as I can."- Seth Rollins (h/t Fightful)
Seth Rollins is currently married to WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch. The two have worked together on-screen before, but have clicked better together as heels in The Vision faction.
The Seth Rollins family goes to war at WWE Wrestlepalooza
The first-ever WWE Wrestlepalooza airs live on the ESPN app on Saturday night and will feature Rollins and Lynch teaming up to take on another married WWE couple. Rollins and CM Punk have been feuding for nearly two years at this point and the feud reached new heights when Lynch reared her head into the mix.
MORE: Seth Rollins Peels Back The Curtain On His Fake Knee Injury Ahead Of WWE SummerSlam
Lynch got physical with Punk and instead of getting physical back, Punk called on his wife, former WWE Divas Champion AJ Lee, to come out of retirement. At Wrestlepalooza, Punk and Lee will face Rollins and Lynch in a mixed tag team match.
WWE Wrestlepalooza is the first PLE to stream live on the ESPN app as part of the new PLE licensing deal between the two companies. Other announced matches for the show include John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar, Drew McIntyre vs. Cody Rhodes for the WWE Undisputed Championship, and more.
