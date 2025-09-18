WWE Wrestlepalooza Predictions: Will John Cena Slay The Beast On His Road To Retirement?
The first-ever WWE Wrestlepalooza is just a couple of days away and it is a big one.
John Cena and Brock Lesnar are set to face each other one final time before the Never Seen 17-Time World Champion leaves his boots in the ring. Will The Beast play spoiler and end his retirement tour early?
Will Drew McIntyre turn Cody Rhodes' second reign with the WWE Championship into an absolute nightmare? Will AJ Lee's return to ring after a decade away be a triumphant one?
Rick Ucchino, Zack Heydorn and Blake Lovell are back to attempt to answer those questions and more. They've offered up their final thoughts and predictions for Saturday's big WWE on ESPN debut in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch vs. CM Punk & AJ Lee
The term dream match is often thrown around, but this one fits the billing through and through. AJ Lee is back in WWE for the first time in 10 years and this mixed tag team contest is the perfect way to reintroduce her to active competition. Look for Punk and Rollins to do much of the heavy lifting early on to build an AJ Lee high spot. Becky Lynch will do what she does best and make her opponent look like a million bucks, and Lee will ultimately pick up the win en route to a Women's Intercontinental Title Match.
Predictions:
Rick Ucchino: CM Punk & AJ Lee
Zack Heydorn: CM Punk & AJ Lee
Blake Lovell: CM Punk & AJ Lee
The Usos vs. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed
The Usos may be one of the best tag teams in the modern era of professional wrestling, but The Vision have already conquered them separately. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed hold victories over Jimmy and Jey, each while they were tagging with LA Knight. While no one would be shocked to see the multi-time WWE Tag Team Champions come out on top together, they are just not operating on the same page right now. Also, The Vision are not walking out of Indy completely defeated on the night.
Predictions:
Rick Ucchino: Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed
Zack Heydorn: Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed
Blake Lovell: Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed
Women's World Championship Match
The utilization of Stephanie Vaquer on WWE programming over the last several weeks has been truly mind-boggling. Much of the build to this match has been centered around IYO SKY and her relationship with The Kabuki Warriors, while La Primera has pretty much sat on the sidelines. Her last match, until this week, was back in July. Luckily, it hasn't hurt her standing with the fans. They are firmly behind The Dark Angel and we are too. Vaquer will win the title, much to the chagrin of Asuka.
Predictions:
Rick Ucchino: AND NEW!... Stephanie Vaquer
Zack Heydorn: AND NEW!... Stephanie Vaquer
Blake Lovell: AND NEW!... Stephanie Vaquer
WWE Championship Match
If WWE is looking to firmly establish Wrestlepalooza as a major event where anything can happen, then this is the one match on the card that could provide some legitimate shock value. No one is expecting Cody Rhodes, the face of the franchise, to lose the WWE Championship in his first defense on the big ESPN debut. He's also coming off a multi-week head injury and going up against a motivated and pissed off Drew McIntyre. None of us are calling it, but be on upset alert here.
Predictions:
Rick Ucchino: Cody Rhodes
Zack Heydorn: Cody Rhodes
Blake Lovell: Cody Rhodes
John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar
This is a match that no one thought we'd see again just a few weeks ago, but here we are. It's John Cena and Brock Lesnar going head-to-head one final time and this one is a straight-up coin flip. WWE choosing to dive head first into the controversy of bringing The Beast back just to have him lose right out of the gate, admittedly, is a strange move... for a number of reasons. That's the direction we're all going, though. Cena is on a roll, and we like him to stay on that right up to his retirement match.
Predictions:
Rick Ucchino: John Cena
Zack Heydorn: John Cena
Blake Lovell: John Cena
