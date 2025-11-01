WWE SmackDown Results [10/31/25]: McIntyre Gets Special WWE Title Match Stipulation
What started out as a simple contract signing turned into a very personal showdown between Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre.
Just as he's been doing for weeks now, The Scottish Warrior was able to manipulate the WWE Champion into giving him exactly what he wanted Friday night on SmackDown. Wanted he desired this time around was a special stipulation for their title fight at Saturday Night's Main Event.
It was two weeks ago when Rhodes purposefully got disqualified against McIntyre during their impromptu fight for the WWE Title. If he does that very thing on Saturday night, then Drew McIntyre will become the new WWE Champion.
Once the terms of the match were agreed upon and the contract was signed, any semblance of this particular proceeding remaining cordial flew right out the window.
McIntyre knew just how to goad The American Nightmare into an act violence. All he had to do was bring up his family and Rhodes immediately snapped. However, his attempted to crack Drew with the WWE Championship belt backfired and he ended up going through a table.
As it has far too often recently, Rhodes' short fuse lend him down a bad path and it very well could happen again at Saturday Night's Main Event. Here's everything you may have missed from Friday night's show in Salt Lake City.
WWE SmackDown Match & Segment Results:
WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton hijacked the opening of the show because she was ready for a fight and wasn't willing to wait any longer to get a piece of Jade Cargill. SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis would interrupt her. He reminded Stratton that she was not cleared for any physical confrontation until Saturday and that he would not risk her upcoming title fight.
Jade Cargill did eventually make her way out to the entrance ramp and said that fighting Stratton then and there would not serve her best interests. She wants the WWE Women's Championship and she's going to get it at Saturday Night's Main Event.
R-Truth was backstage dressed as Santa Claus. He confused his holidays and wished the Motor City Machine Guns a Merry Christmas. Solo Sikoa then approached Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin and let them know that The MFT's were up next for a shot at the WWE Tag Team Championships. A match was made for later in the night.
Nathan Frazer of Fraxiom answered the Men's United States Championship Open Challenge. Tommaso Ciampa attempted to cut in line, but the Mad Dragon said he was too late and that there's points in this challenge for being a jackass.
Ilja Dragunov defeated Nathan Frazer to retain the Men's United States Championship. This match was as physical, gritty and fast-paced as you'd expect it to be. Frazer nearly won the gold with a picture-perfect Phoenix Splash moments after he drop-kicked The Mad Dragon into the steel ring steps, but Dragunov barely got his shoulder up before the three count. He'd fight back by dropping Frazer with a powerbomb right on the back of his neck, and then Ilja finished him off with the H-Bomb.
Tommaso Ciampa would run down to the ring after the match was over and blindside Frazer with a forearm to the back of his head. That started an all out brawl with Axiom and Johnny Gargano also getting involved. Security personnel were not able to break up the fight until after a commercial break. When it was finally over, Dragunov found Tama Tonga holding his United States Championship belt.
Carmelo Hayes defeated Kit Wilson despite some outside interference from The Miz. Wilson was surprisingly competitive during this bout and he nearly pulled off the upset after Melo's former tag team partner threw him shoulder first into the steel ring post. Wilson hit a top rope elbow right after, but Hayes kicked out at two. Melo then caught Kit in the First 48 for the victory, but The Miz hit him with a Skull Crushing Finale as the referee went to raise his hand.
Sami Zayn was shown backstage talking with Nick Aldis. He was asking the SmackDown GM for permission to be ringside for the MCMG's match against The MFT's, but Aldis would not allow it due to Sami not being medically cleared for action.
Cody Rhodes then walked into the office to go over a few things ahead of his contract signing for Saturday Night's Main Event. That included Aldis making sure Rhodes had nothing to do with the attack on Jacob Fatu a few weeks ago.
Rey Fenix approached the MTF's backstage and demanded a match against Tala Tonga. Solo Sikoa said that was a terrible idea, but he could have it next week if he really wanted it. Fenix then smacked Tala across the face.
Alexa Bliss defeated Nia Jax. The Irresistible Force dominated her smaller opponent for much of the match-up, but Charlotte Flair provided Alexa with a badly needed assist. Jax had Bliss in line for the Annihilator, but the Queen hopped onto the ring apron and that distraction allowed Alexa to kick Nia's legs out from under her. She landed on her back and Bliss was able to leverage a high stack pinning combo for the win.
Damian Priest issued a warning to Aleister Black, saying that he had successfully made things personal between the two of them.
Chelsea Green interrupted a backstage conversation between Tiffany Stratton, Kiana James, Giulia and Nick Aldis. She demanded that the SmackDown GM do something about Giulia being only nine days away from breaking her record as the longest reigning Women's United States Champion of all-time. He reluctantly gave her a match against The Beautiful Madness next week.
Green began to celebrate her opportunity until she suddenly realized that a bloodied up (fake blood for Halloween) Nikki Cross had snuck up behind her. She then screamed and ran away.
Tama Tonga and JC Mateo defeated The Motor City Machine Guns. Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin had Tama Tonga set up for the Skull and Bones, but Tonga Loa would jump up and shove Shelley off of the top turn buckle. The referee did not see what happened, but he did see Tama Tonga capitalize on the assist by hitting Sabin with The Cutthroat for the win.
The MTF's continued their assault after the match was over. Rey Fenix and Shinsuke Nakamura both attempted to save Shelley and Sabin, but they were each taken out by the monstruous Tala Tonga.
Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre made their way to the ring for the main event contract signing for their WWE Championship Match at Saturday Night's Main Event. The American Nightmare had no problems putting pent to paper, but The Scottish Warrior refused to sign the contact.
When asked why by GM Nick Aldis, McIntyre said it was because the contract was too one sided. He demanded a special stipulation that if Cody purposefully got himself disqualified, then he would lose the WWE Championship. Aldis was profoundly against the idea and threatened to replace McIntyre in the match if he didn't sign the contract as written.
Drew immediately called Aldis' bluff and went to leave the ring, but Rhodes stopped him. Cody said he needed to end things with McIntyre once and for all on Saturday night, and that he didn't give a damn about having an easy way out. He agreed to the terms and Aldis reluctantly went along with his decision.
Now in possession of the contract he desired, McIntyre decided to play mind games with Rhodes once again. Most likely just to prove he could. He brought up Rhodes' daughters and suggested that he should probably be home with them for trick-or-treating instead of being at SmackDown.
The personal quip instantly set Rhodes off and he attempted to hit McIntyre with the WWE Championship belt, but he missed. He ended up eating a Claymore Kick instead, and then Drew power bombed him through the table for good measure.
