Friday night's episode of WWE SmackDown took place at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana.

Last week's episode featured John Cena stopping by the Blue Brand to officially invite Charlotte Flair and Fatal Influence into the John Cena Classic. In the main event of the evening, Gunther defeated the Demonless Finn Balor thanks to a timely placed low blow.

Check out the complete results from tonight's episode below.

WWE SmackDown results:

This week's episode kicked off with Kevin Owens coming out to the ring to address the WWE Universe. Owens said he needs a match with Sami Zayn for the WWE Championship and called out Nick Aldis. Instead of Aldis, KO got Gunther instead. The two men argued over who deserved the next shot at the WWE Championship.

Gunther told Owens that unless he wants to end up on an operating table again, he should take his presence very seriously. KO agreed to leave as Gunther started to ramble about his hatred for Sami Zayn. Owens returned with Nick Aldis at his side and hilariously explained why he didn't attack Gunther immediately, believing he would do what Aldis wanted and ask for a match instead.

Aldis agreed and made the match official, these two men will meet in the main event to determine who will get the next title shot at Sami Zayn.

Booking Grade: 8.5/10

Kevin Owens utilizing WWE logic is always one of the best things about his character

KO and Gunther each winning their last match earns them a shot to compete for the title

Gunther kinda rambled a bit at points, but it could have been worse

They show separate backstage promos as Cathy Kelley interviews both Jade Cargill and Charlotte Flair ahead of their opening contest of the evening. The winner of this match will gain the women's advantage for their team in WarGames next weekend at Survivor Series.

Finally The Rock has come back to the Survivor Series

WWE aired the video package from The Pat McAfee Show earlier this week, where The Rock announced he would be heading to Houston for the Survivor Series next weekend. Michael Cole and Corey Graves hyped up the announcement to build anticipation for the upcoming premium live event.

The opening contest of the evening saw Charlotte Flair go one-on-one with Jade Cargill, with the WarGames advantage on the line. Cargill slammed Flair's head into the exposed turnbuckle to pick up the pinfall victory.

Booking Grade: 7.5/10

The heels almost exclusively win these matches; they are beyond predictable at this point

Flair and Cargill did a great job making you believe that they hate each other

It was shocking that there was no outside interference

Advantage WON. ✅@Jade_Cargill picks up the win for her team! 😱 pic.twitter.com/b3J94wjYpc — WWE (@WWE) November 21, 2026

Backstage, Candice LeRae confronted Kevin Owens, telling him that no matter who wins tonight, her husband Johnny Gargano will be getting the next shot at the WWE Championship. Owens kept his cool and told LeRae to tell Gargano to stay out of his way and to get a haircut. In the background, Danhausen was speaking with Giulia for some reason. Only time will tell if anything comes from that.

Easy come easy go for Chelsea Green and Tiffany Stratton

Elsewhere backstage, Cathy Kelley spoke with Chelsea Green, who attempted to look at the bright side of her issues with Tiffany Stratton by saying she got her ring back. Blake Monroe interrupted and ran her mouth until Green slapped her. Stratton attacked Green from behind and took the ring back, which led to a huge brawl between Green and Monroe before they were eventually separated.

Back in the ring, we had tag team action as BAKUSAI took on the War Raiders. Commentary made it sound like whoever won this match would get the next shot at the MFTs for the WWE Tag Team Titles. The finish of the match saw an interference distraction from Haku, leading to the War Raiders to pick up the victory.

After the match, the MFTs hit the ring and took out both teams, leaving both of their potential future challengers worse for wear.

Booking Grade: 7/10

The SmackDown tag team division is a sad state of affairs right now

Both teams did the best they could in this one with the time they were given

Haku's interference clearly implies the MFTs don't want to face BAKUSAI again

The champs make a STATEMENT. 😤



Haku and The MFTs remind everyone who holds the tag team gold... pic.twitter.com/Pr6ghWBeAo — WWE (@WWE) November 21, 2026

Backstage, Cody Rhodes is shown talking to Nick Aldis about the fifth member of Team USA for Survivor Series. Rey Fenix interrupted and said he saw CM Punk heading to the ring. Rhodes left to find out what that was about, leading to The Miz and Kit Wilson coming in and talking down to Fenix. Aldis sets up a match between Fenix and Wilson for later in the show.

WWE aired a video package for Hall of Famer Cowboy Bill Watts, who passed away earlier this week.

Back in the locker room, Cathy Kelley spoke with WWE Champion Sami Zayn, alongside Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae. Zayn said he hears everything on the show about how everyone is coming after his title and how they deserve a shot. Zayn said the only person who deserves a title shot is Johnny Gargano.

The fifth member of Team USA is...

Team USA "co-captain" CM Punk made his way to the ring to speak to the WWE Universe. Punk said he was here to announce the fifth member of Team USA. Before he could do that, Punk was interrupted by Cody Rhodes, who made his way to the ring.

HOOOOOO!



Hacksaw Jim Duggan is the pick for @CMPunk! 😂 pic.twitter.com/3XgPrGVzNa — WWE (@WWE) November 21, 2026

Rhodes said they are supposed to discuss things like this. Punk said he wanted Rhodes to be surprised alongside everyone else, as he brought out WWE Hall of Famer Hacksaw Jim Duggan. Rhodes pulled Punk aside in the corner of the ring and tried to rationally explain to him why Duggan shouldn't be the fifth man. Duggan kept interrupting with a "USA" chant.

Punk convinced Rhodes that they both needed this, and between Punk and the crowd, they convinced Rhodes that Duggan should be the fifth man on Team USA. After making it official, Punk showed Duggan a video package of Team Mexico, and he immediately backed out.

This brought out United States Champion Trick Williams and Lil Yachty. Williams wonders how you can have Team USA without the United States Champion. Rhodes and Punk agree and we now have a complete Team USA team for Survivor Series.

Team USA with the United States Champion?! 🇺🇸



As agreed upon by @CodyRhodes and @CMPunk, @_trickwilliams is the 5th Member of Team USA for Survivor Series! pic.twitter.com/rYfBoBTOLn — WWE (@WWE) November 21, 2026

Booking Grade: 9/10

This was some lightheartedness from Rhodes and Punk that we haven't seen in a while

Jim Duggan looks genuinely happy to be there

No one really thought Duggan was gonna be the fifth man, right?

Thanks for coming, Trick Williams...

The next match saw Trick Williams face Damian Priest in a non-title matchup. Priest would utilize the ring bell on Williams' knee, resulting in a disqualification.

After the match, Priest continued to target the knee until several referees had to hit the ring to check on the injured champion.

Booking Grade: 9/10

It appears Trick Williams won't be the fifth man after all

The vicious side of Damian Priest is really working right now

Priest should absolutely be the next United States Champion

Backstage, Nick Aldis informs Cody Rhodes and CM Punk that Trick Williams is injured. Both men look shocked and frustrated as they are back to square one when it comes to who the fifth man of Team USA is.

Back in the ring, we saw AAA Cruiserweight Champion Rey Fenix go one-on-one with Kit Wilson. The finish of the match saw Fenix hit Wilson with a Mexican Muscle Buster to score the pinfall victory.

And the beat goes on!@ReyFenixMx picks up another IMPRESSIVE victory!! 👏 pic.twitter.com/VvAdQJWE0j — WWE (@WWE) November 21, 2026

Booking Grade: 8/10

Fenix has been on an impressive run as of late

This was probably Wilson's best match of the year so far

Miz and Wilson's momentum was killed when their storyline with Danhausen was abandoned

Backstage, Nick Aldis comes out of the trainer's room and tells Cody Rhodes and CM Punk that things don't look good for Trick Williams and they should start looking for a new fifth team member. Rhodes said he'll sleep on it.

They are interrupted by Danhausen, draped in an American flag, who tries to pitch himself as the fifth man. Punk explained to him that this was serious and took the flag off Danhausen to reveal a Mexican flag underneath. Danhausen asked Punk if he knew where Raymond Mysterio was, and Punk said he had never heard of him before walking away.

After a commercial break, CM Punk approached Cody Rhodes, who was on the phone outside. Rhodes said it isn't final yet, but he thinks they have a fifth man on Raw this Monday. Punk asked who it was, and Rhodes asked Punk how badly he wants to win before walking away, teasing that it's someone who isn't on the same page with Punk.

Who is next in line for Sami Zayn's WWE Championship?

In the main event of the evening, Kevin Owens went one-on-one with Gunther to seemingly determine the next challenger for Sami Zayn's WWE Championship. The finish of the match saw Candice LeRae, Johnny Gargano, and Finn Balor get involved; Balor hit Gunther with a low blow, leading to Owens hitting Gunther with a Stunner to score the pinfall victory.

PAYBACK FROM FINN BÁLOR 😱



KEVIN OWENS BEATS GUNTHER!!! pic.twitter.com/5DawNGk6Dk — WWE (@WWE) November 21, 2026

Booking Grade: 10/10

Great main event

Balor and Gunther aren't done

KO and Zayn for the title will absolutely deliver a stellar title match

After the match, Sami Zayn came out and hit Owens with a Helluva Kick as WWE SmackDown went off the air.

WWE SmackDown quick results:

Kevin Owens | WWE

Jade Cargill defeated Charlotte Flair to secure the women's advantage for her team in WarGames

The War Raiders defeated BAKUSAI

Trick Williams defeated Damian Priest via disqualification

Rey Fenix defeated Kit Wilson

Kevin Owens defeated Gunther