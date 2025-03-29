WWE SmackDown Results [3/28/25]: Punk Gets Main Event, McIntyre Slammed Onto Car Windshield
Tears of joy were shed Friday night on SmackDown as CM Punk was informed he'd be closing the show at WrestleMania for the first time in his career.
It's now been dubbed the biggest Triple Threat Match in WrestleMania history and you can't market it that way and not have it in the main event spot three weeks from now in Las Vegas.
Longtime Punk advocate, and current Wiseman to Roman Reigns, had the honor of telling the 'Best in the World' that he would finally have the honor of competing in the main event on the Grandest Stage of Them All.
The news elicited three distinctly different responses from each of the competitors. While Punk was overcome with emotion, Seth Rollins was absolutely livid that he had failed in his goal of keeping CM Punk from ever securing a main event spot at WrestleMania.
Roman Reigns was absolutely elated, believing that Punk's favor for joining Team Bloodline at Survivor Series: WarGames had been satisfied. However, as the show came to a close, Punk told The Tribal Chief that main eventing WrestleMania was not the favor he asked Paul Heyman to honor.
Here's everything you may have missed from Friday Night SmackDown from The O2 in London:
Full Match & Segment Results:
WWE Champion Cody Rhodes kicked-off the show to a massive ovation. It was several minutes before the crowd calmed down enough for The American Nightmare to speak and he had barely gotten into his spiel when Randy Orton's music hit.
The Viper also received a huge pop from the London crowd. Orton did something he rarely does, and spoke from the heart about his longtime buddy Cody Rhodes. Randy said he changed the pro wrestling business forever when he came back to WWE and he gave Cody credit for 99.9% of the company's recent record breaking success.
Orton said he was proud of Rhodes for taking control of his legacy and that there is no doubt in his mind that he'll walk out of WrestleMania 41 as the WWE Champion. Not before he smacks John Cena up and down the Vegas strip first, of course.
Things got very interesting, however, when The Viper said that Cena may be coming for World Title No. 17 at WrestleMania, but one day he'll be coming for No. 15. Unlike Cena, he promised not to kick Cody in the balls. Instead he'll look him right in the eyes and tell him that he's coming for the WWE Championship.
Drew McIntyre then interrupted what he called a 'nepo baby lovefest.' The only WWE Champion from the UK also received a great reaction from the fans inside The O2. Drew told Randy to slow down, because he's done nothing during his comeback to earn a World Title shot. He claimed that it should be Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania, but its not because of the 'guyliner wearing Temu Undertaker,' Damian Priest.
When McIntyre said he was coming for the WWE Championship after WrestleMania, even if he had to break Randy Orton's back to get to it, Rhodes dropped the Scottish Warrior with a kick and a right cross. Orton went for an RKO but Drew was able to shove him off and escape the ring. McIntyre vs. Orton was made official for later in the show.
The Street Profits defeated Pretty Deadly to retain the WWE Tag Team Championships. Kit Wilson and Elton Prince had the backing of the white hot UK crowd and were able to land multiple near falls, but Ford and Dawkins ultimately secured the victory with a Doomsday Blockbuster.
Backstage we see Zelina Vega addressing Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green and her administration. She challenged the Secret Hervice to try and pull what they did last week on an even playing field. Vega now had backup in the form of Kayden Carter and Katana Chance. They challenged Agents P and A to a tag team match.
Stone Cold Steve Austin vs. Bret 'The Hitman' Hart at WrestleMania 13 announced as the inaugural Immortal Moment entrant into the WWE Hall of Fame.
Piper Niven and Alba Fyre defeated Kayden Carter and Katana Chance. Chelsea Green would give a major assist to her private security detail by distracting Chance, and giving Niven an opening to hit the Piper Driver on Carter for the win. The 3-on-2 assault continued after the match. Zelina Vega attempted to make the save, but once again fell victim to the numbers game.
LA Knight and Braun Strowman for the United States Championship ended in a No Contest after Jacob Fatu attacked both men. The Samoan Werewolf dropped Knight with a pop up Samoan Drop and then delivered several hip attacks to Strowman. He then hit two moonsaults on the Monster Among Men to finish off his assault.
Jackie Redmond interviewed Jimmy Uso, who said he was going to 'bust Gunther's ass' this Monday on Raw. He ran into The Miz, who said neither he or Jey had a shot to beat the Ring General because they are career sidekicks. Jimmy said he was going to talk to Nick Aldis about facing Miz later in the night.
Solo Sikoa approached Jacob Fatu backstage and asked him what he was doing calling his own play. Fatu warned both him and Tama Tonga get in line. He said he was bringing the Men's United States Championship to the family, with or without them.
Naomi cut a spectacular promo, saying she always prided herself on being a woman who did the right thing and attacking Jade Cargill fell right in line with that philosophy. She said she was done with being treated like a third wheel and will not longer be underutilized, undervalued or under appreciated. Naomi closed with a final warning to Jade Cargill - proceed with caution.
Jade Cargill told Nick Aldis backstage that when she sees Naomi again, it's 'on sight.' She then ran into Michin and B-Fab, who said what Naomi did was wrong and that they had Jade's back.
Another mysterious smokey vignette aired. It certainly appears that Malakai (Aleister) Black is on his way back to WWE.
Charlotte Flair defeated Michin. Naomi apparently didn't like what Michin and B-Fab had to say backstage as she attacked both women prior to the match. After she was chased off by Jade Cargill, Charlotte would pounce on a wounded, but still game Michin. The obstacles were too much for her to overcome as she injured (kayfabe) her knee during the match, and then tapped out to the Figure Eight.
Drew McIntyre defeated Randy Orton. The Viper had McIntyre in prime position for an RKO, but he saw Kevin Owens out of the corner of his eye. The distraction allowed McIntyre enough time to recover. He then connected with a Claymore to pick up the pinfall victory over Orton. Owens went on the attack after the match, but Randy got the upper hand. He had Kevin lined up for a punt, but once again KO got away.
A Rey Fenix vignette aired that announced his debut next week on SmackDown.
Jimmy Uso defeated The Miz. Big Jim got the best of the former WWE Champion when he connected on the Uso Splash. He then stole Joe Tessitore's headset and warned Gunther that the World Champion would be saluting him this Monday on Raw.
Drew McIntyre was in a jovial mood until he ran into Damian Priest in the parking garage of The O2 Arena. Both men brawled onto the top of a car and Priest choke slammed McIntyre onto the windshield, shattering the glass. Drew was screaming that he had glass in his eyes, as Damian told him to, 'rest in peace jackass.'
CM Punk, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins signed their contract for WrestleMania 41, making their Triple Threat Match one of the official main events for the 'Showcase of the Immortals' next month in Las Vegas.
Punk revealed to Reigns that the main event clause in the contract was NOT the favor that Paul Heyman owed him as the show went off the air.