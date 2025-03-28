Debut Date Announced For Rey Fenix On WWE SmackDown
Rey Fenix is officially WWE bound and he'll be arriving sooner, rather than later.
Another vignette for the former AEW World Tag Team Champion aired during the live SmackDown broadcast overseas in London. Once again it featured the Luchador performing some of his signature moves under the glow of orange lighting.
For the first time, however, Fenix was shown in clear view at the end of the video package and WWE announced that he would be debut next Friday night on SmackDown in Chicago.
It is important to note that Fenix is apparently joining the SmackDown brand, which means WWE is choosing not to reunite the Lucha Bros. At least initially.
Penta has taken off over on Monday Night Raw ever since he debuted in WWE back in January. Putting him and Fenix on separate brands could be an indication that Chief Content Officer Paul 'Triple H' Levesque sees big things in Penta as a singles star. And potentially Fenix as well.
Current rumors regarding WrestleMania 41 have Bron Breakker defending his WWE Men's Intercontinental Championship against Penta, Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio in a Fatal 4-Way Match.
