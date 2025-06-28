WWE SmackDown Results (6/27/25): PunkLife, Tiffany Retains, Giulia Wins U.S. Title
They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. If that's truly the case, then there may be no two men who admire each other more than John Cena and CM Punk.
A week after the WWE Champion delivered his version of Punk's famous pipebomb promo, the self-proclaimed 'Best in the World' arrived on SmackDown Friday night in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia to drop a few bars of his own.
The WWE Universe was introduced to the Dr. of Punkanomics and he proceeded to lay down either a tremendous rap or one of the worst in the history of WWE. This is objective entertainment after all.
Cena himself looked dumbfounded throughout the entire routine and did nothing but watch on as Punk literally dropped the mic the close out the Night of Champions go-home show. Here's everything else you may have missed on SmackDown.
Full Match and Segment Results:
The crowd in Riyadh gave both Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton thunderous ovations as they kicked off the show. Each man had the opportunity to be serenaded by their theme music.
Randy Orton said he needs to win King of the Ring, because that crown represents his redemption for falling short in last year's tournament to Gunther. It also represents his shot at retribution against John Cena for embarrassing him in his hometown at Backlash. Orton has all the respect and love in the world for Cody, but he said there's nothing he's not willing to do to beat him on Saturday.
Cody Rhodes doesn't doubt that Orton needs to win that crown, but the American Nightmare said he needs it just a little bit more. Cody told his longtime friend and mentor that after Night of Champions R-K-O will still be the three most dangerous letters in WWE, but it will not be Randy who stands tall as King of the Ring. It'll be Cody Rhodes.
JC Mateo defeated Jimmy Uso with the Tour of the Islands after a distraction from Solo Sikoa at ringside. Sikoa offered Jimmy a chance to come back to the family after the match was over, but Uso smacked him across the face. That prompted JC Mateo to continue his assault, but Jacob Fatu would rush the ring to take out Mateo. Jimmy would the return the favor by giving Solo a Super Kick as he attempted to attack the United States Champion.
#DIY attempted to rally the SmackDown Tag Team Division against the Wyatt Sicks, but it ended up going very poorly. SmackDown GM Nick Aldis broke up the rah rah speech backstage by booking Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa against Andrade and a partner of his choosing for later in the show.
Giulia defeated Zelina Vega to win the Women's United States Championship. Vega appeared to have successfully defended her title after hitting a Code Red, but The Beautiful Madness was just able to get her feet on the bottom rope. She'd then move out of the way of a moonsault attempt and connect with a Northern Lights Bomb to win her first singles title on the main roster.
Charlotte and Alexa Bliss were shown having a brief discussion backstage after Bliss provided an assist to The Queen last week on SmackDown. Charlotte said she doesn't need any friends. Alexa said she doesn't want to be friends, but it wouldn't hurt for them to be on the same page as 'allies of convenience.'
Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce were shown backstage discussing what to do about the Women's Tag Team Championships, when they were interrupted by Aleister Black. He did not get a chance to say much before Ron Killings burst into the room screaming about getting another shot at John Cena. He soon stormed out and Black followed after him. The look on Aleister's face did not make it appear that he had the best of intentions in mind.
Wade Barrett interviewed Jade Cargill and Asuka ahead of their Queen of the Ring Finals match-up Saturday at Night of Champions. Cargill promised that she's not just coming for a title at SummerSlam, she's coming for the whole damn thrown. The Empress of Tomorrow says she has the experience to weather the storm and that no one is ready for Asuka.
Ms. Money in the Bank Naomi interrupted the promo exchange. She said both women can fight over the crown, but she's the one who holds all the power to ruin someone's dreams at SummerSlam.
Andrade and Rey Fenix defeated #DIY. This was a spectacular tag team bout that had the Riyadh crowd standing on their feet the entire time. Andrade and Fenix finally put away the former WWE Tag Team Champions with the a Black Fire Driver, The Message combo on Tommaso Ciampa. Johnny Gargano was heavily selling a knee injury throughout the match.
Ron Killings hit the ring to call out John Cena. He was instead greeted by a Black Mass from Aleister Black. He then sat down next to Killings and told him that he was warned not to get involved in his business, but Black now considers them even.
Damian Priest met Aleister Black backstage after his attack on his buddy Ron. Priest said Black should try that face-to-face next time, he might experience a different result.
The Street Profits and The Wyatt Sicks ended in a no contest. The entire SmackDown Tag Team Division arrived to watch this match from the ringside area and they did not stay spectators for long. An all out brawl broke out that forced the ref to call for the bell. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins would stand tall at the end of the fight.
Tiffany Stratton defeated Nia Jax in a Last Woman Standing Match to retain the WWE Women's Championship. This bout saw Naomi attempt to cash in her Money in the Bank contract, but Tiffany was able to grab the briefcase and use it to her advantage. She took out Naomi with her own golden ticket and then blasted Nia in the head, which sent her flying off the ring apron and through two tables on the floor below.
