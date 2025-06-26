WWE SmackDown Superstar Reportedly In Line For Significant Push
Aleister Black has apparently been impressing the right folks in WWE since returning to the company back in April, and he is reportedly in line for a push up the card on Friday Night SmackDown.
While the former NXT Champion has yet to take a loss in singles competition on the Blue Brand, he did fail to qualify for the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match and did not advance in the King of the Ring Tournament.
A new report from PWInsider Elite, however, suggests that Black is about to start racking up some major victories.
PWI's Mike Johnson recently reached out to the WWE creative sources who spoke highly of Damian Priest ahead of his main event push last year. Those same sources now say there has been a fair amount of discussion backstage about giving Black a bigger spotlight in the weeks and months ahead.
MORE: Zelina Vega Feels Complete With Her 'Perfect Other Piece' Back In WWE [Exclusive]
While not mentioning any specific plans regarding Black's upcoming push, Johnson did say that WWE has been happy with both his work and his merchandise sales since returning to action on the first SmackDown after WrestleMania 41.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Athena Paying Forward What Other Promoters Once Did For Her With New All Women's Show [Exclusive]
Liv Morgan's Injury Reportedly Disrupts Major WWE Creative Plans
WWE 2K25 DLC 2 Release Drops Today; Includes NBA Guest Wrestlers, New Arenas & More
Swerve Strickland To Play Major Role At NASCAR Race This Weekend