Huge Update On Roman Reigns' Return Ahead Of WWE SummerSlam
Is WWE about to get one of its top stars back into the mix ahead of the first-ever two-night SummerSlam?
The world championship picture has gotten interesting this summer, as old rivals John Cena and CM Punk are set to clash for the Undisputed WWE Championship on Saturday at Night of Champions in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Meanwhile, WWE fans already know the World Heavyweight Championship Match for Saturday Night’s Main Event on July 12 in Atlanta, as the returning Goldberg enters his final professional wrestling match to challenge Gunther for the title.
Of course, the biggest wild card in both of those matches is the potential appearance by Seth Rollins, who became Mr. Money in the Bank for a second time earlier this month.
But could Rollins’ plans be thwarted by someone looking for revenge on both him and Paul Heyman?
According to WrestleVotes, ‘The Original Tribal Chief’ Roman Reigns may be on his way back sooner rather than later.
“It seems that time of year again—Roman Reigns’ return is on the horizon,” WrestleVotes stated on X. “Sources indicate his name has popped up internally in recent weeks, typically signaling the wheels are in motion for a return heading into the biggest party of the summer.”
Reigns has not appeared on Raw or SmackDown since the Raw after WrestleMania 41 on April 21. On that show, Bron Breakker aligned with Rollins and Heyman to take out both Reigns and Punk. Bronson Reed has also joined the group since Reigns’ absence.
Heyman shocked the WWE universe by turning on both Reigns and Punk at WrestleMania 41, as ‘The Oracle’ helped Rollins earn the win in the Triple Threat Match.
After losing the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40, Reigns was also off WWE television for several months before returning at SummerSlam 2024.
