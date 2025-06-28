WWE Night Of Champions 2025: Start Time, Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
One of the best rivalries in the history of WWE will come to an end at Night of Champions in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
It's the 'Greatest of All-Time' against the 'Best in the World' as John Cena defends his WWE Championship against CM Punk.
More than a decade after Punk attempted to steal the WWE Title away from the company by beating Cena at Money in the Bank, he's out to do it again. Only this time he's fighting to save the top prize in professional wrestling from permanent retirement.
The King and Queen of the Ring Finals will also be taking place at Night of Champions. It's Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton on the men's side of things, while Jade Cargill and Asuka fight for the women's crown. The winners will receive World Championship opportunities at SummerSlam this August.
Jacob Fatu is set to defend his Men's United States Championship against Solo Sikoa, Rhea Ripley is ready to go to war against Raquel Rodriguez in a Street Fight and Sami Zayn will finally battle Karrion Kross. Here's everything we know about this afternoon's Premium Live Event from Saudi Arabia:
Sami Zayn vs. Karrion Kross
Karrion Kross has spent the past few months trying to manipulate Sami Zayn behind the scenes. Now the Underdog from the Underground is forcing Kross to come out of the shadows and face him in the ring one-on-one. Will Sami Zayn finally prove to Kross that he is a World Champion level competitor or will seeds of doubt start to blossom with a loss to Raw's resident bad guy?
Street Fight: Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez
Raquel Rodriguez has had a rough couple of weeks. Not only has she lost her tag team partner Liv Morgan for the next few months due to injury, but she failed to advance in the Queen of the Ring Tournament thanks to Rhea Ripley. The enforcer of the Judgment Day is looking to take out her frustrations at Night of Champions when she battles Mami in a Street Fight.
Men's United States Championship: Jacob Fatu (c) vs. Solo Sikoa
Solo Sikoa has allowed his jealousy over Jacob Fatu's success to drive a wedge between himself and his once devoted Bloodline member. He's tried to take credit for Fatu's accomplishments at every turn, and the Samoan Werewolf finally got fed up with his former Tribal Chief at Money in the Bank. Now we'll find out if Sikoa has it in him to take out the monster he claims to have helped create.
Queen of the Ring Finals: Jade Cargill vs. Asuka
The Queen of the Ring Tournament has come down to one woman who is ready to make her mark in the division and one who is looking to remind everyone just how dangerous she can be. Is Jade Cargill ready for Asuka? Or will the Empress of Tomorrow finish off a clean sweep in her return from injury and earn herself a Women's World Title opportunity against IYO SKY?
King of the Ring Finals: Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton
Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton are desperate for their shot at redemption against John Cena. Both men claim that they need the King of the Ring crown, and more importantly, the shot at the WWE Championship at SummerSlam that is awarded to the winner of the tournament. It's a classic battle of the student versus teacher, but who will prove to be the better man on this day?
WWE Championship: John Cena (c) vs. CM Punk
The more things change, the more they stay the same. It was 14-years ago when John Cena and CM Punk battled over the WWE Championship with one man threatening to leave the company with the title around his waist. All this time later these two rivals are back at it, but the roles have been reversed. Punk is now trying to save the company's top prize and Cena has made it his quest to destroy WWE.
When is Night of Champions 2025?
Date: Saturday, June 28th
Night of Champions 2025 start time:
Time: 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT
WWE Night of Champions location:
Location: Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
How To Watch WWE Night of Champions:
Streaming: Peacock (United States), Netflix (International)
WWE Night of Champions Card:
John Cena (c) vs. CM Punk for the WWE Championship
King of the Ring Tournament Finals: Randy Orton vs. Cody Rhodes or Jey Uso
Queen of the Ring Tournament Finals: Asuka vs. Jade Cargill or Roxanne Perez
Jacob Fatu (c) vs. Solo Sikoa for the Men's United States Championship
Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez in a Street Fight
Sami Zayn vs. Karrion Kross
