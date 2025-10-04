WWE SmackDown Results [10/3/25]: Rollins Assists The Vision In Win Over Rhodes And Orton
It was an action-packed evening on WWE SmackDown at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton teamed up in the main event against 'The Vision' duo of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, but it was another man who played a pivotal role in the match.
With Orton seemingly close to scoring a win over Reed, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins interfered to hit 'The Viper' with the Curb Stomp, which allowed Reed to finish off Orton with a Tsunami.
Rollins then set his sights on his Crown Jewel opponent in Rhodes. However, despite Paul Heyman advising against it, Rollins went back in the ring for a stomp on Rhodes, but the Undisputed WWE Champion countered with the Cross Rhodes.
Elsewhere, Tiffany Stratton and Stephanie Vaquer signed the contract for their Women's Crown Jewel Championship Match at Crown Jewel in Perth, Aleister Black accepted Sami Zayn's United States Title Open Challenge, and much more.
Here is everything else you may have missed from Friday's episode of SmackDown in Orlando:
WWE SmackDown Match & Segment Results:
- Michael Cole and Booker T are on commentary with Corey Graves still "injured" after the attack from Brock Lesnar a few weeks ago.
- Cody Rhodes asks Cincinnati what they want to talk about, and Paul Heyman interrupts that there is plenty to talk about. He's joined by Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, but Rhodes has backup in Randy Orton! Heyman says they didn't come to the show to talk to Rhodes, but instead, they want to talk to Orton.
- Heyman asks what happens if they lose and suggests Orton will look at Rhodes differently as champion. Heyman says no matter how they look at it, their connection can't last. Heyman says it isn't a prediction, but it's a prophecy. Drama!
- Backstage, The Miz asks Carmelo Hayes why he watched him get pinned. Carmelo says he should have kicked out and that they're done. Miz didn't like that answer, but Carmelo says they're good.
- Sami Zayn comes out for his United States Title Open Challenge, and his opponent is....Carmelo! He wants another opportunity and says there is no one holding him back now, and that he's the best he's ever been. But here comes Miz, who hits the Skull Crushing Finale on Carmelo on the stage.
- Aleister Black walks by Carmelo and picks up the mic. Black accepts the challenge.
- Sami Zayn defeats Aleister Black to retain the United States Championship. A hard-hitting match with the frustration building in Black after each near fall. Zayn went for Helluva Kick, but Black moved and hit a Meteora but could only get a two count. Black's arch rival, Damian Priest came to ringside, and that was enough of a distraction to allow Zayn to hit the Helluva Kick and Blue Thunder Bomb for the win.
- After the match, Priest clears off the announce table and proceeds to hit a Razor's Edge to put Black through the table.
- Nick Aldis chats with NXT superstars Sol Ruca and Zaria earlier in the day, but Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre spoil the party. They want to give Ruca and Zaria the opportunity to join the Secret Hervice. Ruca and Zaria decline, and Zaria suggests a match. Aldis likes it.
- Sol Ruca and Zaria defeat Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre. With Zaria and Fyre occupied with each other on the outside, it was Ruca who hit the Sol Snatcher on Green for the victory. Green isn't happy, and Cole and Book push the NXT duo as potential contenders for Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss.
- Speaking of the champs, Cathy Kelley asks them about Ruca and Zaria. Charlotte says they were impressive, and Bliss says that when they get their shot, they better be ready. Charlotte wants Bliss to give her a "woooooo," but Kelley gets a little excited and does it instead.
- Highlights of Roman Reigns' return on this week's WWE Raw. Cole announces that Reigns will appear on next week's Raw in Dallas.
- Rhodes goes to bring up what Heyman said, but Orton doesn't care about that. Rhodes says Orton knows he has his back, and Orton says right back at you. Orton then gives the Undisputed WWE Championship a glance before walking away.
- In the ring, Aldis welcomes Tiffany Stratton and Stephanie Vaquer for a contract signing for their match at Crown Jewel. Vaquer respects Stratton and while she's only been champion for two weeks, she's gonna prove herself. Stratton couldn't wait to get in the ring with her, but it's gonna be Tiffy Time anywhere she goes. Both women sign the contract and shake hands. A contract signing without a fight! Just kidding, because Giulia hauls off on Stratton in the aisle.
- Kiana James says they have a business proposal for Vaquer. James says Vaquer isn't quite a superstar just yet, so she wants her to accept her services. Stratton recovers and pulls James out of the ring, and Vaquer goes for the SVB before Giulia retreats.
- Earlier in the day, Nick Aldis wants Je'Von Evans to stay in touch with him. Rey Fenix says Evans was impressive against Zayn, and then wants a one-on-one match with him. Los Garza interrupt, you know where this is headed. Evans wants a tag match, and Aldis says let's do it.
- Jacob Fatu says what bothers him is that he's tired of people lying and crying about their BS stories. Fatu had to show something to Drew McIntyre. Fatu isn't gonna be disrespected, and he's going straight to the top.
- Je'Von Evans and Rey Fenix defeat Los Garza. What a high-flying match with incredible skill and athleticism across the board. Evans hit the OG Cutter on Angel, while Fenix hit the Mexican Muscle Buster on Berto for the win.
- Priest tells Cathy Kelley that he is the consequences for Black. Here comes Kit Wilson in a wheelchair, and he is gonna overthrow the toxic masculinity. Wilson stands up, so Priest puts him back in the wheelchair and rolls him into some equipment. Priest then issues a challenge to Black for a Last Man Standing Match next week.
- Solo Sikoa says Talla Tonga helped him win his first championship, and he needs him to show everyone who he is. Talla says he loves Solo, and Solo says there is something missing with his MFT. Once he finds it, everyone is on notice.
- Cathy Kelley asks The Street Profits if they're on the same page for their title match against The Wyatt Sicks next week. Montez Ford says they aren't just competing for the titles, they're fighting for each other. The TV screen behind them plays a video of Erick Rowan, Joe Gacy, Dexter Lumis, and Nikki Cross bascially telling them to run.
- Cole reveals matches for next week's card in Perth, including Street Profits vs. Wyatt Sicks, another United States Open Challenge, Stratton and Vaquer vs. Green and James, and Priest vs. Black in a Last Man Standing Match.
- Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed defeat Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton. After finally getting the hot tag, Orton hit a superplex on Reed, but Breakker breaks up the pin at two. Breakker and Rhodes then fight to the outside, with Breakker jumping off the apron to send Rhodes through the barricade. Orton drops Reed with a DDT, but Hemyan distracts the referee, which allows Seth Rollins to hit a stomp on Orton. Reed then hits the Tsunami on Orton for the victory.
- Breakker and Reed want to get some more of Rhodes, but Rollins tells them that Rhodes is his. Rollins and Heyman stop in the aisle, and Heyman suggests that Rollins doesn't do what he's thinking and that Rhodes is in his head. However, Rollins goes back in the ring for the stomp on Rhodes, but Rhodes counters with the Cross Rhodes.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Major Update On Bronson Reed's WWE Contract Status
Latest On Potential Main Roster Call-Up For Former NXT Champion Oba Femi
WWE To Follow John Cena's Last Madison Square Garden Show With Major NXT Taping
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Pays Tribute To Hulk Hogan With Unique Dedication