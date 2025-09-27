WWE SmackDown Results [9/26/27]: Stratton & Zayn Retain, Orton & Fatu Return
Use whatever word you want to describe it, but we'll call it a chaotic finish to WWE SmackDown Friday night.
WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton defeated Nia Jax and Jade Cargill in the main event to retain her title and punch her ticket to Crown Jewel next month in Perth, Australia.
Stratton owes Jax a thank you for her reign still being intact, because Cargill had the title won. She connected on Jaded in the center of the ring and had Tiffany down for three, but Nia pulled referee Daphanie LaShaunn out of the ring before she could finish the count.
A furious Cargill then took the fight to Jax on the outside, where she suffered a pretty bad cut across her left eye. She battled through the blood and the pain to deliver a Samoan Drop to Nia onto the steel ring steps.
Back in the ring, Jade had Nia pinned this time, but Stratton broke up the attempt and tossed Cargill out of the ring. She'd then hit the Prettiest Moonsault Ever and score the three count to retain the WWE Women's Championship.
Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer, who spent the night conversing with all of her would be Crown Jewel opponents, made her way down to the ring for a face off with Tiffany Stratton to close the show.
Here is everything else you may have missed from Friday's episode of SmackDown in Orlando.
WWE SmackDown Match & Segment Results:
WWE Hall of Famer Booker T was on commentary for Corey Graves. Michael Cole announced that Graves would be out for the next couple of weeks after taking multiple F-5's from Brock Lesnar a week ago.
Paul Heyman opened up the show and asked the Orlando crowd what they wanted to talk about. He brought up a number of talking points, including Seth Rollins (and presumably his match with Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel), Roman Reigns and Bron Breakker, but he finally landed on the 'rumors and conspiracy theories' surrounding Brock Lesnar.
He wasn't able to expound on those topics much as The American Nightmare made his way down to the ring to a thunderous ovation. Rhodes was very interested in hearing more about Heyman's relationship with The Beast. He questioned whether he was speaking with the Oracle, Wiseman or the Advocate. The WWE Champion did not get an answer as he quickly found himself face-to-face with Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, who snuck into the ring through the crowd.
Rhodes attempted a conversation first, even offering a warning to the Brons. He said he wasn't sure who Paul Heyman was loyal to, but it sure wasn't either of them. Cody could tell his words didn't land, and he went on the attack first.
He fought valiantly, and just as the numbers game appeared to be too great, Randy Orton sprinted to the ring to even the odds. He dropped Reed with an RKO, which allowed Rhodes to dump Breakker out onto the floor with a clothesline over the top rope. All of this happened while Heyman looked on with a dumbfounded expression on his face.
The Street Profits defeated Melo Don't Miz to become the No. 1 Contenders for the WWE Tag Team Championship. The Miz once again tagged himself into the match as Carmelo Hayes was going for Nothing But Net on Montez Ford. A frustrated Melo got in his partner's face, which allowed Ford to tag in Angelo Dawkins. He knocked Melo to the floor and drilled Miz with a big spinebuster. He tagged Ford back in for the frog splash and Tez pinned Miz to win the match.
Carmelo had a clear opportunity to break up the pinfall attempt, but stopped after sliding into the ring and allowed The Street Profits to become the new No. 1 Contenders. The Wyatt Sicks would appear on top of the commentary desk after the match was over to send an ominous message to Ford and Dawkins.
Jade Cargill was interviewed backstage by Cathy Kelley about tonight's WWE Women's Championship Triple Threat Match when Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer stepped into frame. Cargill said after she wins tonight, a storm will be waiting for La Primera at Crown Jewel. Vaquer said she couldn't wait.
Women's United States Champion Giulia and Kiana James defeated Michin and B-Fab. This was another tough luck loss for Michin. She had James beaten after connecting with Eat Defeat, but she collapsed into her own corner and Giulia was able to tag herself in. The Beautiful Madness soon overpowered Michin and dropped her with a Northern Lights Bomb for the win.
Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss were shown back in the locker room. They had just watched the previous women's tag team match when they were approached by NXT's Sol Ruca and Zaria. They wanted a shot at the Women's Tag Team Championships. Alexa said they were very talented, but that they needed to earn the opportunity.
Drew McIntyre came out to address the crowd and he was in a walking boot following his injury during the main event of WWE Wrestlepalooza. The Scottish Warrior immediately began making excuses for his loss to Cody Rhodes, laying most of the blame on referee Ryan Tran for getting in his way when he attempted to Claymore Cody into the commentary desk.
SmackDown GM Nick Aldis came out to assure McIntyre that there was no corruption. There are no referees that are in Cody Rhodes' back pocket and that last Saturday night just wasn't his night.
Drew didn't accept that answer and kept complaining until Jacob Fatu's music hit. The Samoan Werewolf told him to stop bitching, which prompted McIntyre to hit him with a Glasgow Kiss. Fatu popped right back up and took Drew down with the Super Kick. He then took off his walking boot and cracked him over the head with it.
Stephanie Vaquer met WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton backstage. This was another potential teaser for WWE Crown Jewel, where Stratton promised she'd put La Primera down.
A Solo Sikoa vignette aired where he expressed his appreciation for JC Mateo. The big man solidified his commitment to The Family Tree by telling Solo he loved him.
Sami Zayn defeated Je'Von Evans to retain the Men's United States Championship. With SmackDown in Orlando, the NXT Superstar took the opportunity to answer Zayn's open challenge and tried to make a name for himself. He delivered an incredible performance with his trademark high-flying offense and scored multiple near falls, but Zayn would eventually catch him with a Helluva Kick. Sami then immediately hit the Blue Thunder Bomb, which put the young man down for three.
Nia Jax ran into Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre backstage. An offer was extended for the Irresistible Force to join the Secret Hervice, which was promptly declined. Jax turned around and Stephanie Vaquer was standing in front of her. Nia said that she could drop Vaquer where she stood, but that she'd wait to do it until Crown Jewel.
Damian Priest was shown in a different part of the arena's backstage area, where he met up with Kit Wilson. The Pretty Deadly member was in a wheelchair after Priest put him through a wall last week. Wilson again went on a rant about toxic masculinity, which distracted Damian long enough for Aleister Black to sneak up behind him and deliver a Black Mass.
Tiffany Stratton defeated Nia Jax and Jade Cargill to retain the WWE Women's Championship. Cargill did most of the damage to Jax by hitting her with a Samoan Drop onto the steel ring steps, but Stratton would be the one to take advantage. After tossing Cargill from the ring, she'd hit Nia with the Prettiest Moonsault Ever to retain her title. Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer would then arrive for a stare down with her Crown Jewel opponent to close the show.
