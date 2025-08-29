WWE SmackDown Spoilers [8/29/25]: New Champion Crowned in Lyon, France!
It's full steam ahead to WWE Clash in Paris after Friday's episode of SmackDown in Lyon, France.
The show took place live at 8 p.m. local time and will air on delay in the United States. John Cena and Logan Paul opened the night's festivities with one final meeting face-to-face ahead of their match this Sunday afternoon.
The night ended with with Sami Zayn challenging Solo Sikoa for the Men's United States Championship.
New No. 1 Contenders for the WWE Tag Team Championships were also crowned as The Street Profits battled Melo Don't Miz for the right to challenge the Wyatt Sicks at Clash in Paris, and Drew McIntyre called out Randy Orton one week after taking an RKO out of nowhere.
The following spoilers are very limited in scope. Our full results will be available after SmackDown airs tonight in the United States at 8 p.m. (7 p.m.) on the USA Network.
WWE SmackDown Match Results:
- John Cena once again roasted Logan Paul on the mic, calling him a parasite and a fake that the WWE Universe can easily see through. In a really cool moment, Cena also found the young man from Brussels that he turned into a meme during his heel run and apologized.
- Bo Dallas interrupted a backstage interview with the Street Profits & B-Fab. The man behind Uncle Howdy issued a warning about coming after the Wyatt Sicks ahead of their WWE Tag Team Championship No. 1 Contender's Match.
- Alexa Bliss defeated Chelsea Green. This was supposed to be a Women's Tag Team Championship Match, but Green and Alba Fyre attacked the champs during their entrance and Charlotte was ruled unable to compete. Both Flair and Bliss were taken out after the replacement singles match.
- An Aleister Black vignette led to a Damian Priest backstage promo. Priest promised that the two of them would meet each other in the ring again real soon and he's going to smile ear-to-ear as he inflicts as much pain upon Black as possible.
- Michin defeated Kiana James with a school boy rollup in six seconds to earn a Women's United States Championship opportunity. Giulia and James attacked Michin after the match and smashed her face into the steel ring steps.
- A Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton promo exchange escalated into a fight. Security personnel emerged to break it up and many ended up taking an RKO. Randy also dropped producer Hurricane Helms with an RKO for good measure.
- The Street Profits defeated Melo Don't Miz to become the new No. 1 Contenders for the WWE Tag Team Championships. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins will challenge the Wyatt Sicks at Clash in Paris.
- Jade Cargill informed Tiffany Stratton that Nick Aldis made her the No. 1 Contender for the WWE Women's Championship. A date for the match was not announced.
- Sami Zayn defeated Solo Sikoa to become the new Men's United States Champion! Jacob Fatu and Jimmy Uso chased off the MFTs, which allowed Zayn to take down Sikoa with two Helluva Kicks to win the title.
