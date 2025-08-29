ROH Death Before Dishonor Preview: Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream
Ring of Honor's second PPV of 2025 makes it way to Philadelphia tonight for Death Before Dishonor. It is the second show of a three-week residency in 2300 Arena, formerly known as the ECW Arena.
ROH's best and brightest stars, plus a few guests from CMLL, will vie for championships and glory in front of a lively Philadelphia crowd. Without any further delay, let's jump into a rundown of some of the biggest matches on the card.
Bandido (c) vs. Hechicero for the ROH World Championship
Headlining Death Before Dishonor is the long-awaited clash of Bandido and Hechicero. Hechicero called his shot at Supercard of Honor, and it wasn't long before the match was made official. Both men have experienced a significant amount of positive momentum in recent weeks.
At Forbidden Door, ROH World Champion Bandido added some more gold to his collection and won the AEW World Tag Team Championships with Brody King. Hechicero has taken a more pronounced role in the Don Callis Family, with Don Callis looking to see "The Mad Scientist" as the next member of his family to hold gold.
Ring of Honor released a western-inspired vignette to hype the match.
Athena (c) vs. Mina Shirakawa for the ROH Women's World Championship
The rivalry between ROH Women's World Champion Athena and Interim ROH Women's World Television Champion Mina Shirakawa is a personal one. In the Women's Casino Gauntlet at AEW All In Texas, Athena injured Shirakawa's hand before going on to win the match, putting her out of action merely one day after winning the ROH Interim Women's World Television Championship.
Athena then engaged in a heated feud with Mina's partner, AEW Women's World Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm, but came up short at Forbidden Door London. While in London, Athena and Billie Starkz paid a visit to RevPro where Mina Shirakawa is a former Undisputed British Women's Champion, and provoked her ire by attacking RevPro's Mercedez Blaze.
With her reign currently at 994 days and her mind set on revenge on both Shirakawa and Storm, will the Forever ROH Champion get one step closer to 1000 days as champion, or will Mina enact her own revenge and defeat the Fallen Goddess?
Lee Moriarty (c) vs. Xelhua for the ROH Pure Championship
ROH Pure Champion Lee Moriarty will defend his title against one of CMLL's best young technicians, Xelhua. On August 14th, Xelhua went to a 10-minute time limit draw with Moriarty in a Proving Ground match to earn a Pure title shot at a later date. Tonight, a draw won't be enough to become champion, so Xelhua has the tall task of trying to defeat Moriarty, who today reached 400 days as Pure Champion.
Will the Taigastyle era continue, or will Xelhua bring ROH gold back to CMLL?
QT Marshall vs. Paul Walter Hauser in a Fight Without Honor
Emmy & Golden Globe winner Paul Walter Hauser and QT Marshall have engaged in months of verbal mudslinging and physical altercations to the point that there was only one remaining option to solve their ongoing conflict. Tonight, they'll go head-to-head in a Fight Without Honor where anything goes.
In the former stomping grounds of ECW, we can expect this one to get violent and chaotic to say the very least. Marshall has made it his mission to prove that Hauser is just a fan who couldn't possibly stand toe-to-toe with a "real" professional wrestler like Marshall. Will he be proven correct or does Hauser have a few tricks up his sleeve that QT Marshall won't see coming?
Due to Dustin Rhodes' double knee replacement surgery, the ROH World Tag Team and Six-Man Championships are vacated. Sammy Guevara will be pulling double duty on the show, teaming up with a mystery partner to face The Outrunners for the ROH World Tag Team titles. He'll also team with the Von Erichs to take on Shane Taylor Promotions' Shane Taylor, Carlie Bravo, and Shawn Dean for the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championships.
Here is everything you need to know about tonight's ROH Death Before Dishonor 2025 event.
ROH Death Before Dishonor Date:
Date: Friday, August 29, 2025
ROH Death Before Dishonor 2025 Time:
Time: 8 p.m. EST (5 p.m. PST)
ROH Death Before Dishonor Location:
Location: 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA
How to Watch ROH Death Before Dishonor 2025:
Streaming: WatchROH.com
ROH Death Before Dishonor Card (Announced):
- ROH World Title Match: Bandido (c) vs. Hechicero
- ROH Women's World Title Match: Athena (c) vs. Mina Shirakawa
- ROH Pure Title Match: Lee Moriarty (c) vs. Xelhua
- ROH World Tag Team Title Match: Sammy Guevara & Mystery Partner vs. The Outrunners
- ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Title Match: Sammy Guevara & The Von Erichs vs. Shane Taylor Promotions (Shane Taylor, Carlie Bravo, & Shawn Dean)
- Fight Without Honor: QT Marshall vs. Paul Walter Hauser
