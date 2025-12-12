Creative Changes Reportedly Coming To WWE SmackDown In 2026

Friday Night SmackDown could be in for a creative overhaul in 2026.

While it has not yet been confirmed by the company, the Blue Brand is reportedly set to return to its previous three-hour format starting with the January 2 edition of the show from Buffalo, New York.

The folks over at Bodyslam reported Friday morning that WWE is aware that SmackDown has fallen a little flat for stretches this year, and the creative team is actively looking at what changes need to be made in the New Year.

"With SmackDown expected to move to 3 hours again at the beginning of 2026, help seems to be on the way," BodySlam said in its report. "Sources indicate that WWE is expected to give the SmackDown roster a little bit of a boost when they make the move back to 3 hours. WWE is aware that the brand desperately needs help on the creative and talent side."

BodySlam did not provide any specifics on what changes could be in store, but a roster reshuffling would presumably be up for a discussion.

WWE already made a few adjustments to both the Raw and SmackDown rosters earlier this fall, highlighted by Sami Zayn and LA Knight switching brands. Ilja Dragunov was also moved from Raw to SmackDown upon his return from ACL surgery, and he immediately captured the Men's United States Championship.

The Mad Dragon's U.S. Open Challenge, which was reinstated by Zayn, has provided SmackDown a major boost over the past couple of months. He'll be defending the title for a seventh time on the show tonight when he faces off against Tommaso Ciampa.

WWE also added to the SmackDown Women's Division last month when Lash Legend made her official main roster debut ahead of Survivor Series: WarGames.

More NXT call-ups are expected to be made official soon, according to the Wrestling Observer, but what if another major move is in the works?

Becky Lynch is threatening not to return to WWE Raw

Becky Lynch | WWE

Speaking strictly from a kayfabe standpoint, Becky Lynch has some major issues with Raw General Manager Adam Pearce, new Women's Intercontinental Champion Maxxine Dupri and referee Jessika Carr.

The Man has missed the last two episodes of Raw amid a boycott and she's promised not to return until her recent losses to Dupri and AJ Lee at Survivor Series have been overturned, amongst a laundry list of other demands.

It's very possible that Lynch is just taking some time off for the holidays and using social media to keep her story alive until her return, but what if she doesn't come back? With Bianca Belair still out injured, the SmackDown Women's Division could use another addition at the top end of the card.

This is not a report, just us connecting some dots, but don't be shocked if Adam Pearce grows tired of Lynch's shenanigans and legal threats and works out a deal with Nick Aldis to ship her off to SmackDown.

