More tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling.

WWE announced on social media Friday night the shocking and sudden passing of Jermaine Haley, known to the WWE Universe as Bronson Reed. He was 38-years-old.

"WWE is devastated to announced that Jermaine Haley, also known as Bronson Reed, passed away earlier [Friday] at the age of 38 due to medical complications.

Jermaine was a larger-than-life figure in WWE, but more importantly, he was a phenomenal person, a devoted family man, and a beloved colleague.

Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Jermaine's entire family, including his pregnant wife, Paige, their daughter, as well as all his friends, co-workers and fans." WWE

WWE is devastated to announce that Jermaine Haley, known to WWE fans as Bronson Reed, passed away earlier today.



Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Jermaine’s family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/5ttxdSi3kb — WWE (@WWE) November 28, 2026

The announcement of Reed's passing comes after he suffered an injury during WWE Crown Jewel. According to several outlets, he suffered multiple broken ribs and a lacerated kidney during the show and had to stay behind in Saudi Arabia for additional medical treatment.

It was reported by Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer and Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select that Reed had made it back to the United States on Wednesday, November 18.

Reed's final on-screen appearance in WWE saw him face off against Oba Femi after he interfered in The Vision's World Tag Team Title defense against Penta and Je'Von Evans. Femi would gain the upper hand quickly and send Reed crashing through a pair of tables that were located off the stage.

When asked during a Fightful Select Q&A earlier this month if there was any heat on Femi for Reed's injury, Sean Ross Sapp wrote, "Nope. Very much a 's--- happens' situation. I haven't heard of Oba Femi having a habit of being reckless. It's something you can't predict and is very unfortunate."

It is not clear at this time what medical complications contributed to Reed's death, and no other details have been announced at this time.

Bronson Reed had just returned from injury earlier this fall by making a surprise appearance at Sunday Night's Main Event and attacking Femi during his match with Bron Breakker. Reed suffered a torn biceps during an Elimination Chamber qualifying match back in February and had gotten himself in incredible shape for his return to the ring. He had dropped over 100 lbs. since his peak weight of 365 in late 2022.

Jermaine Haley, a.k.a. Bronson Reed, 1988-2026

Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed | WWE

Having had the opportunity to speak with Bronson Reed on multiple occasions, I can personally attest to how much of a joy he was to be around. As WWE said in its statement, he was truly a larger-than-life human being with a wonderful sense of humor.

Reed began his professional wrestling career in 2007 on the independent circuit in his home country of Australia. He signed with WWE in 2019 and went on to capture the Men's North American Championship during his first run with the company. He was released from WWE during the summer of 2021, but was brought back the following year under the Paul 'Triple H' Levesque creative regime after a successful stint in NJPW.

Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman recruited him to join The Vision in May 2025, and he was a prominent performer in the group right up until his sudden passing. The biggest win of Reed's WWE career came a little over a year ago when he defeated Roman Reigns in an Australian Street Fight at Crown Jewel 2025.

Bronson Reed | WWE

This is a developing story. We'll keep you updated on any additional information that becomes available. We pass along our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Jermaine Haley, a.k.a. Bronson Reed.