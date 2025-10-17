Wrestling On FanNation

WWE Star Offers Services To Becky Lynch After The Vision Turn On Seth Rollins

Is The Man considering the offer?

Joe Baiamonte

Becky Lynch
Becky Lynch / WWE

WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch may have found herself a very unlikely new partner in her upcoming beef with The Vision.

Lynch's husband, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, was betrayed by his stablemates Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and 'The Oracle' Paul Heyman this past week on Raw, during a week where Lynch was absent from television.

The Man had recently aligned herself alongside Rollins on TV, after costing CM Punk the World Heavyweight Championship in a title match at Clash In Paris. And while the real-life married couple had come up short against Punk and his wife and former WWE Divas Champion AJ Lee at WrestlePalooza last month, they were moving forward as part of The Vision together.

The Vision Took Rollins Out During Lynch's Week Off

Following Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed's betrayal of Rollins on Raw, Lynch took to social media to share her reaction to the pair's actions in Perth.

The creative decision to have Breakker spearhead a turn on Rollins was reportedly accelerated due to a shoulder injury Rollins suffered during his Crown Jewel match against Cody Rhodes. The World Heavyweight Champion landed painfully on a coast-to-coast diving headbutt and will now likely require surgery, keeping him out of action for a number of months.

Rollins' impending time off means Lynch now faces the awkward prospect of returning to Raw to be greeted by the men who just speared and Tsunami'd her husband out of The Vision.

But maybe the Women's Intercontinental Champion won't have to go it alone.

The Vision Seth Rollins
The Vision turns on Seth Rollins / WWE

MORE: New Report Reveals How Brock Lesnar Is Viewed Backstage In WWE

A Huge Return Could Help The Man

Following Lynch's post on X, Omos quoted The Man, replying, "My services are available." The Nigerian giant has not appeared in a WWE ring since the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal in April 2024. Since then, Omos has worked with WWE-affiliated promotions, such as NOAH in Japan and AAA.

And The Man didn't exactly seem resistant to the offer, either.

Becky Lynch Set For Intercontinental Title Defence On Monday Night Raw

However, The Vision are far from Lynch's biggest concern. This coming Monday night, The Man will defend her IC Title against Maxxine Dupree, after Dupree stunned Lynch with a countout victory almost two weeks ago, on Raw.

It will be interesting to see how Lynch is positioned among the new direction with The Vision and whether she will find someone to align alongside in order to take them down on behalf of Rollins. Given the success Lynch is currently enjoying with her heel run as IC Champion, it's unlikely WWE creative will position her as a babyface to the two Brons and Heyman's monster heel unit

With that being said, an Omos return as Lynch's muscle would also be one of the most welcome, unlikely alliances in WWE history.

The Latest on WWE, AEW, & More

WWE SmackDown Preview (10/17/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream

Major Update On Jacob Fatu's WWE Future Following Injury Report

Nick Khan Doubles Down On Choice To Run WWE WrestleMania 43 In Saudi Arabia

5 Options To Replace Seth Rollins As WWE World Heavyweight Champion

Published
Joe Baiamonte
JOE BAIAMONTE

Joe Baiamonte is a contributing writer for The Takedown On SI, joining the team in April, 2025. Joe has been covering professional wrestling, sports and entertainment for over a decade, serving as editor at SPORTbible between 2014 and 2018 - where he helped the team to three consecutive Football Blogging Awards - and as head of sport at Unilad. Joe has written for numerous outlets in the United Kingdom and United States, including The Sportsman, Sporf, Pubity, GiveMeSport and The Sportster, interviewing the likes of Neymar, Harry Kane, Ruud Gullit, Triple H, Ric Flair, Cody Rhodes, Becky Lynch, Rey Mysterio, Aaron Boone, Alex Cora, Chris Sale and Chase Uttley. He has a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism and Broadcasting from the University of Salford and currently resides in Manchester, England, having been raised just down the road in Burnley. He briefly moved to Croatia with his family after the birth of his son, where he spent an entire summer writing on the beach and eating squid.

Home/WWE