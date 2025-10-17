WWE Star Offers Services To Becky Lynch After The Vision Turn On Seth Rollins
WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch may have found herself a very unlikely new partner in her upcoming beef with The Vision.
Lynch's husband, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, was betrayed by his stablemates Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and 'The Oracle' Paul Heyman this past week on Raw, during a week where Lynch was absent from television.
The Man had recently aligned herself alongside Rollins on TV, after costing CM Punk the World Heavyweight Championship in a title match at Clash In Paris. And while the real-life married couple had come up short against Punk and his wife and former WWE Divas Champion AJ Lee at WrestlePalooza last month, they were moving forward as part of The Vision together.
The Vision Took Rollins Out During Lynch's Week Off
Following Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed's betrayal of Rollins on Raw, Lynch took to social media to share her reaction to the pair's actions in Perth.
The creative decision to have Breakker spearhead a turn on Rollins was reportedly accelerated due to a shoulder injury Rollins suffered during his Crown Jewel match against Cody Rhodes. The World Heavyweight Champion landed painfully on a coast-to-coast diving headbutt and will now likely require surgery, keeping him out of action for a number of months.
Rollins' impending time off means Lynch now faces the awkward prospect of returning to Raw to be greeted by the men who just speared and Tsunami'd her husband out of The Vision.
But maybe the Women's Intercontinental Champion won't have to go it alone.
A Huge Return Could Help The Man
Following Lynch's post on X, Omos quoted The Man, replying, "My services are available." The Nigerian giant has not appeared in a WWE ring since the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal in April 2024. Since then, Omos has worked with WWE-affiliated promotions, such as NOAH in Japan and AAA.
And The Man didn't exactly seem resistant to the offer, either.
Becky Lynch Set For Intercontinental Title Defence On Monday Night Raw
However, The Vision are far from Lynch's biggest concern. This coming Monday night, The Man will defend her IC Title against Maxxine Dupree, after Dupree stunned Lynch with a countout victory almost two weeks ago, on Raw.
It will be interesting to see how Lynch is positioned among the new direction with The Vision and whether she will find someone to align alongside in order to take them down on behalf of Rollins. Given the success Lynch is currently enjoying with her heel run as IC Champion, it's unlikely WWE creative will position her as a babyface to the two Brons and Heyman's monster heel unit
With that being said, an Omos return as Lynch's muscle would also be one of the most welcome, unlikely alliances in WWE history.
