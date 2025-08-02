WWE SummerSlam 2025 Shatters Company Site Fee Record
WWE was paid handsomely to bring its annual SummerSlam event to Metlife Stadium this weekend.
According to a report from Wrestlenomics, the WWE SummerSlam 2025 event netted the highest site fee in company history. WWE was reportedly paid $7.1 million by the New Jersey Sports and Exposition Authority to bring the two-night summer event to New Jersey.
The previous known record was the fee that the WWE received for WrestleMania 38 in Dallas in 2022. For that event, the company was paid nearly $5.2 million.
Receiving large fees in exchange for bringing major events to markets around the world has been a prime business strategy for WWE and TKO Group in recent years. Next year, WWE will bring WrestleMania 42 back to Las Vegas after announcing that the event would take place inside the Superdome in New Orleans. As for Summerslam, the two night event will take place inside US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Top Known Site Fees For WWE Premium Live Events
WWE Event
Total Site Fee
WWE Summerslam 2025
$7,125,250
WrestleMania 38
$5,198,205
WrestleMania 41
$5,000,000
WrestleMania 32
$3,151,190
Clash in the Castle 2022
$2,800,000
WWE Backlash 2023
$1,800,000
WWE Royal Rumble 2023
$575,416
WWE Summerslam 2025 is set to feature multiple championship matches and a major celebrity match. Jelly Roll will team with Randy Orton to take on the team of Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre. This is Jelly Roll's first official match in WWE, but not his first appearance. Jelly Roll made a special appearance at last year's WWE summer spectacle.
Other announced matches for SummerSlam this weekend include Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena in a Street Fight for the Undisputed WWE Championship, Gunther vs. CM Punk for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, and Dominik Mysterio vs. AJ Styles for the WWE Intercontinental Championship.
In the women's division, Tiffany Stratton defends her WWE Women's Championship against Jade Cargill and Naomi will defend her WWE Women's World Championship in a Triple Threat Match against both Iyo Sky and Rhea Ripley.
After SummerSlam, the WWE's next major PLE is an event in Paris, France -- WWE Clash in Paris. The only announced match for that event is a WWE Women's World Championship. Stephanie Vaquer is scheduled to wrestle the winner of the Iyo Sky vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Naomi Triple Threat Match at SummerSlam.
