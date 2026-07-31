Predictions for WWE SummerSlam: Will Seth Rollins Continue to Own Roman Reigns?
The 'Biggest Party of the Summer' will get underway this weekend, and that means it's finally time for some WWE SummerSlam predictions.
Will Seth Rollins continue to own Roman Reigns in one-on-one competition, or will The Visionary be forced to acknowledge The OTC? Will Cody Rhodes defeat CM Punk to win his fourth WWE Championship? Who will survive the Hell in a Cell, Oba Femi or Brock Lesnar? Can IYO SKY overcome the inevitable interference from The Judgment Day to become Women's World Champion once again?
You've got questions, and we believe we have the answers for you. Also, there's a really good chance that someone you wouldn't expect is walking out of Minneapolis with the WWE Women's Championship.
Our Rick Ucchino, Zack Heydorn and Blake Lovell are back to offer their final thoughts and predictions for all the matches this weekend, plus some potential surprise appearances that could be in store for the crowd inside U.S. Bank Stadium.
Get our complete analysis by watching The Takedown on SI WWE SummerSlam Predictions video above, or read our abbreviated picks below.
Six-Woman Tag Team Match: Fatal Influence vs. The Bella Twins & Paige
The wheels for this match were put into motion a couple of weeks back when Jacy Jayce cost Paige and Brie Bella the Women's Tag Team Titles at Saturday Night's Main Event. Nikki Bella then returned from injury the following Friday to even the odds and issued a challenge for the 'Biggest Party of the Summer.'
Due to the lack of babyface challengers for Fatal Influence, this rivalry feels like it's just getting started. This match could go either way, but Jacy, Fallon and Lainey need the victory more.
Predictions:
Rick Ucchino: Fatal Influence
Zack Heydorn: Fatal Influence
Blake Lovell: The Bella Twins & Paige
Six-Man Tag Team Match: The Usos & Jacob Fatu vs. LA Knight, Solo Sikoa & Royce Keys
Our nailbiter of the weekend goes to the men's six-man tag team match, and it has nothing to do with the outcome. Solo Sikoa has proven himself to be an incredibly charismatic and funny babyface, and WWE better not take that away from the fans in lieu of his rejoining The Bloodline.
While Zack and Blake don't fully trust that Sikoa has fully turned to the good side, Rick believes that LA Knight has positioned himself to be a World Title contender after SummerSlam and needs to win this weekend.
Predictions:
Rick Ucchino: Knight, Sikoa & Keys
Zack Heydorn: The Bloodline
Blake Lovell: The Bloodline
Gunther vs. Nick Aldis
The result of this bout will never be in doubt. While the WWE Universe is collectively pulling for SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis to win his first wrestling match in three years, it would be the shock of the weekend if he were to go over Gunther.
The victory for Aldis will come in his performance. If the former NWA World Heavyweight Champion can prove that he's still capable of wrestling at a high level, any number of competitive opportunities could come as a result.
Predictions:
Rick Ucchino: Gunther
Zack Heydorn: Gunther
Blake Lovell: Gunther
Hell in a Cell: Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar
One of the more talked about contests of SummerSlam weekend is the rubber match between Oba Femi and Brock Lesnar. These two behemoths will meet in the company's first Hell in a Cell Match since the fall of 2024, and there's no rational thought process that leads to Lesnar picking up the win.
This rivalry is all about setting up Femi as the next big thing. The Ruler gave up a guaranteed World Title shot to wrestle this match. Simply put, Femi has to go over.
Predictions:
Rick Ucchino: Oba Femi
Zack Heydorn: Oba Femi
Blake Lovell: Oba Femi
Women's World Championship Match: Liv Morgan (c) vs. IYO SKY
WWE would be doing Liv Morgan a massive disservice by having her drop the title this weekend. The self-proclaimed greatest Women's World Champion of all-time has not defended it since she won it at WrestleMania 42, and the negative discourse surrounding that booking decision would grow exponentially if she were to lose it to IYO SKY on Saturday.
Thankfully for Liv, there will be Judgment Day shenanigans and she will retain. Fingers crossed that Stephanie Vaquer returns post-match.
Predictions:
Rick Ucchino: Liv Morgan
Zack Heydorn: Liv Morgan
Blake Lovell: Liv Morgan
WWE Championship Match: CM Punk (c) vs. Cody Rhodes
The Best in the World and The American Nightmare will close out night one of SummerSlam, and if Cody Rhodes is going to win his fourth WWE Championship, there better be a point to it. If Rhodes walks out of U.S. Bank Stadium with the gold, he better have just turned heel. If WWE isn't ready to pull the trigger, then Punk should retain.
There needs to be some major character development with Cody. Otherwise, the recent booking of the WWE Title will be rendered meaningless.
Predictions:
Rick Ucchino: CM Punk
Zack Heydorn: CM Punk
Blake Lovell: CM Punk
Human Monies on a Pole Match: Danhausen vs. AAA Mega Champion Dominik Mysterio
While everyone loves Danhausen, there's a sizable chunk of the WWE Universe that doesn't love Dominik Mysterio being booked as his SummerSlam opponent. Those folks are hungry for a Dirty Dom push to the level they've seen in AAA, and a Human Monies on a Pole Match doesn't quite align with their vision.
What that stipulation does do is provide some protection for the loser, whoever it turns out to be. We all agree there will be massive outside interference, but we're torn on who wins.
Predictions:
Rick Ucchino: Dominik Mysterio
Zack Heydorn: Danhausen
Blake Lovell: Danhausen
Men's United States Championship Match: Trick Williams (c) vs. Baron Corbin
Trick Williams is a heavy betting favorite to retain his Men's United States Championship, but as Lee Corso would say, not so fast, friends. Rick truly believes that Baron Corbin was brought back to WWE to be a major player, and not just as a heel to put over younger talent.
Corbin has a much better chance of winning the title this weekend than many people are giving him. Regardless of who wins, we're all wondering why Carmelo Hayes has again been excluded from a major Premium Live Event.
Predictions:
Rick Ucchino: AND NEW!... Baron Corbin
Zack Heydorn: Trick Williams
Blake Lovell: Trick Williams
Men's Intercontinental Championship Match: Penta (c) vs. Sami Zayn
At a time when the WWE creative team is under constant scrutiny, they have to hit their wide-open layups. Chad Gable finally winning his first singles title on a big PLE in his home state is not only a layup, it's a slam dunk, and WWE needs to tomahawk jam that ball through the cylinder.
Penta has had a great run as the Men's Intercontinental Champion, but Gable finishing his El Grande Americano arc against the very many who started it is the perfect ending to that chapter of his career.
Predictions:
Rick Ucchino: AND NEW!... Chad Gable
Zack Heydorn: AND NEW!... Chad Gable
Blake Lovell: AND NEW!... Chad Gable
WWE Championship No. 1 Contender's Match: Finn Balor vs. Sami Zayn
We've already determined that CM Punk is going to be the WWE Champion coming out of SummerSlam, but who will his next challenger be? Whomever it is, they are most likely going to be unsuccessful in taking the title away from Punk. And we all believe that the next time Balor challenges for the title, he should win it.
With that in mind, WWE has to put Sami over this weekend. Protect Balor in some fashion, and then continue Sami's descent into madness when he loses to Punk again.
Predictions:
Rick Ucchino: Sami Zayn
Zack Heydorn: Sami Zayn
Blake Lovell: Sami Zayn
Interim WWE Women's Championship Five-Woman Ladder Match: Women's United States Champion Tiffany Stratton vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Jade Cargill vs. Chelsea Green vs. Giulia/Lash Legend
Time to play process of elimination. Tiffany Stratton was supposed to defend her Women's United States Championship against Blake Monroe on this show, so we think Tiffy gets taken out by her budding rival.
Jade Cargill just feuded with Rhea Ripley, so WWE would probably wanna go a different direction with the eventual unification match. And Charlotte Flair could potentially run into a Roger Maris situation by having her 15th World Title come with an interim tag.
That leaves Chelsea Green, Giulia or Lash Legend. No disrespect to Giulia or Lash, but picking either one of them is like filling out an NCAA Tournament bracket and putting a first-four team in the championship game.
Chelsea has proven she can make anything work. Rhea Ripley is going to resume being champion when she's healthy; otherwise, they would have just stripped her of the title.
If anyone can turn an interim run as WWE Women's Champion into pure gold, it's Chelsea Green.
Predictions:
Rick Ucchino: AND NEW!... Chelsea Green
Zack Heydorn: AND NEW!... Chelsea Green
Blake Lovell: AND NEW!... Charlotte Flair
World Heavyweight Championship Match: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Seth Rollins
Roman Reigns says he needs to defeat Seth Rollins, but in reality, it's The Visionary that needs to beat The OTC. If Seth Rollins loses to Reigns at SummerSlam, then everything that Roman said about him will be solidified. He will forever be the 1B to Reigns' 1A.
While it's not out of the realm of possibility that Rollins wins the title, we all like The Tribal Chief to come out on top against this longtime rival. The question is whether he actually does it on his own or if he gets an assist from The Bloodline.
Predictions:
Rick Ucchino: Roman Reigns
Zack Heydorn: Roman Reigns
Blake Lovell: Roman Reigns
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Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.comFollow RickUcchino