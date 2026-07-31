Predictions for WWE SummerSlam: Will Seth Rollins Continue to Own Roman Reigns?

The 'Biggest Party of the Summer' will get underway this weekend, and that means it's finally time for some WWE SummerSlam predictions.

Will Seth Rollins continue to own Roman Reigns in one-on-one competition, or will The Visionary be forced to acknowledge The OTC? Will Cody Rhodes defeat CM Punk to win his fourth WWE Championship? Who will survive the Hell in a Cell, Oba Femi or Brock Lesnar? Can IYO SKY overcome the inevitable interference from The Judgment Day to become Women's World Champion once again?

You've got questions, and we believe we have the answers for you. Also, there's a really good chance that someone you wouldn't expect is walking out of Minneapolis with the WWE Women's Championship.

Our Rick Ucchino, Zack Heydorn and Blake Lovell are back to offer their final thoughts and predictions for all the matches this weekend, plus some potential surprise appearances that could be in store for the crowd inside U.S. Bank Stadium.

Get our complete analysis by watching The Takedown on SI WWE SummerSlam Predictions video above, or read our abbreviated picks below.

Six-Woman Tag Team Match: Fatal Influence vs. The Bella Twins & Paige

Fatal Influence vs. The Bella Twins & Paige | WWE

The wheels for this match were put into motion a couple of weeks back when Jacy Jayce cost Paige and Brie Bella the Women's Tag Team Titles at Saturday Night's Main Event. Nikki Bella then returned from injury the following Friday to even the odds and issued a challenge for the 'Biggest Party of the Summer.'

Due to the lack of babyface challengers for Fatal Influence, this rivalry feels like it's just getting started. This match could go either way, but Jacy, Fallon and Lainey need the victory more.

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: Fatal Influence

Zack Heydorn: Fatal Influence

Blake Lovell: The Bella Twins & Paige

Six-Man Tag Team Match: The Usos & Jacob Fatu vs. LA Knight, Solo Sikoa & Royce Keys

The Usos & Jacob Fatu vs. LA Knight, Solo Sikoa & Royce Keys | WWE

Our nailbiter of the weekend goes to the men's six-man tag team match, and it has nothing to do with the outcome. Solo Sikoa has proven himself to be an incredibly charismatic and funny babyface, and WWE better not take that away from the fans in lieu of his rejoining The Bloodline.

While Zack and Blake don't fully trust that Sikoa has fully turned to the good side, Rick believes that LA Knight has positioned himself to be a World Title contender after SummerSlam and needs to win this weekend.

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: Knight, Sikoa & Keys

Zack Heydorn: The Bloodline

Blake Lovell: The Bloodline

Gunther vs. Nick Aldis

Gunther vs. Nick Aldis | WWE

The result of this bout will never be in doubt. While the WWE Universe is collectively pulling for SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis to win his first wrestling match in three years, it would be the shock of the weekend if he were to go over Gunther.

The victory for Aldis will come in his performance. If the former NWA World Heavyweight Champion can prove that he's still capable of wrestling at a high level, any number of competitive opportunities could come as a result.

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: Gunther

Zack Heydorn: Gunther

Blake Lovell: Gunther

Hell in a Cell: Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar

Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar | WWE

One of the more talked about contests of SummerSlam weekend is the rubber match between Oba Femi and Brock Lesnar. These two behemoths will meet in the company's first Hell in a Cell Match since the fall of 2024, and there's no rational thought process that leads to Lesnar picking up the win.

This rivalry is all about setting up Femi as the next big thing. The Ruler gave up a guaranteed World Title shot to wrestle this match. Simply put, Femi has to go over.

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: Oba Femi

Zack Heydorn: Oba Femi

Blake Lovell: Oba Femi

Women's World Championship Match: Liv Morgan (c) vs. IYO SKY

Liv Morgan vs. IYO SKY | WWE

WWE would be doing Liv Morgan a massive disservice by having her drop the title this weekend. The self-proclaimed greatest Women's World Champion of all-time has not defended it since she won it at WrestleMania 42, and the negative discourse surrounding that booking decision would grow exponentially if she were to lose it to IYO SKY on Saturday.

Thankfully for Liv, there will be Judgment Day shenanigans and she will retain. Fingers crossed that Stephanie Vaquer returns post-match.

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: Liv Morgan

Zack Heydorn: Liv Morgan

Blake Lovell: Liv Morgan

WWE Championship Match: CM Punk (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

CM Punk vs. Cody Rhodes | WWE

The Best in the World and The American Nightmare will close out night one of SummerSlam, and if Cody Rhodes is going to win his fourth WWE Championship, there better be a point to it. If Rhodes walks out of U.S. Bank Stadium with the gold, he better have just turned heel. If WWE isn't ready to pull the trigger, then Punk should retain.

There needs to be some major character development with Cody. Otherwise, the recent booking of the WWE Title will be rendered meaningless.

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: CM Punk

Zack Heydorn: CM Punk

Blake Lovell: CM Punk

Human Monies on a Pole Match: Danhausen vs. AAA Mega Champion Dominik Mysterio

Danhausen vs. Dominik Mysterio | WWE

While everyone loves Danhausen, there's a sizable chunk of the WWE Universe that doesn't love Dominik Mysterio being booked as his SummerSlam opponent. Those folks are hungry for a Dirty Dom push to the level they've seen in AAA, and a Human Monies on a Pole Match doesn't quite align with their vision.

What that stipulation does do is provide some protection for the loser, whoever it turns out to be. We all agree there will be massive outside interference, but we're torn on who wins.

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: Dominik Mysterio

Zack Heydorn: Danhausen

Blake Lovell: Danhausen

Men's United States Championship Match: Trick Williams (c) vs. Baron Corbin

Trick Williams vs. Baron Corbin | WWE

Trick Williams is a heavy betting favorite to retain his Men's United States Championship, but as Lee Corso would say, not so fast, friends. Rick truly believes that Baron Corbin was brought back to WWE to be a major player, and not just as a heel to put over younger talent.

Corbin has a much better chance of winning the title this weekend than many people are giving him. Regardless of who wins, we're all wondering why Carmelo Hayes has again been excluded from a major Premium Live Event.

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: AND NEW!... Baron Corbin

Zack Heydorn: Trick Williams

Blake Lovell: Trick Williams

Men's Intercontinental Championship Match: Penta (c) vs. Sami Zayn

Penta vs. Chad Gable | WWE

At a time when the WWE creative team is under constant scrutiny, they have to hit their wide-open layups. Chad Gable finally winning his first singles title on a big PLE in his home state is not only a layup, it's a slam dunk, and WWE needs to tomahawk jam that ball through the cylinder.

Penta has had a great run as the Men's Intercontinental Champion, but Gable finishing his El Grande Americano arc against the very many who started it is the perfect ending to that chapter of his career.

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: AND NEW!... Chad Gable

Zack Heydorn: AND NEW!... Chad Gable

Blake Lovell: AND NEW!... Chad Gable

WWE Championship No. 1 Contender's Match: Finn Balor vs. Sami Zayn

Finn Balor vs. Sami Zayn | WWE

We've already determined that CM Punk is going to be the WWE Champion coming out of SummerSlam, but who will his next challenger be? Whomever it is, they are most likely going to be unsuccessful in taking the title away from Punk. And we all believe that the next time Balor challenges for the title, he should win it.

With that in mind, WWE has to put Sami over this weekend. Protect Balor in some fashion, and then continue Sami's descent into madness when he loses to Punk again.

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: Sami Zayn

Zack Heydorn: Sami Zayn

Blake Lovell: Sami Zayn

Interim WWE Women's Championship Five-Woman Ladder Match: Women's United States Champion Tiffany Stratton vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Jade Cargill vs. Chelsea Green vs. Giulia/Lash Legend

Interim WWE Women's Championship Ladder Match | WWE

Time to play process of elimination. Tiffany Stratton was supposed to defend her Women's United States Championship against Blake Monroe on this show, so we think Tiffy gets taken out by her budding rival.

Jade Cargill just feuded with Rhea Ripley, so WWE would probably wanna go a different direction with the eventual unification match. And Charlotte Flair could potentially run into a Roger Maris situation by having her 15th World Title come with an interim tag.

That leaves Chelsea Green, Giulia or Lash Legend. No disrespect to Giulia or Lash, but picking either one of them is like filling out an NCAA Tournament bracket and putting a first-four team in the championship game.

Chelsea has proven she can make anything work. Rhea Ripley is going to resume being champion when she's healthy; otherwise, they would have just stripped her of the title.

If anyone can turn an interim run as WWE Women's Champion into pure gold, it's Chelsea Green.

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: AND NEW!... Chelsea Green

Zack Heydorn: AND NEW!... Chelsea Green

Blake Lovell: AND NEW!... Charlotte Flair

World Heavyweight Championship Match: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Seth Rollins

Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins | WWE

Roman Reigns says he needs to defeat Seth Rollins, but in reality, it's The Visionary that needs to beat The OTC. If Seth Rollins loses to Reigns at SummerSlam, then everything that Roman said about him will be solidified. He will forever be the 1B to Reigns' 1A.

While it's not out of the realm of possibility that Rollins wins the title, we all like The Tribal Chief to come out on top against this longtime rival. The question is whether he actually does it on his own or if he gets an assist from The Bloodline.

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: Roman Reigns

Zack Heydorn: Roman Reigns

Blake Lovell: Roman Reigns